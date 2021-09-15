Belk: Some of the things I learned from watching my father

» Learn to play a musical instrument. As a teenager, Daddy played trombone in the Cowikee Mill Village Band. And when he went to API, he was in the marching band and the jazz band that evolved into the Auburn Knights.

» If you know you’re right, don’t be swayed by public opinion. When educators insisted the U.S. would change to the metric system, Daddy said it would never happen. He stood firm while it was taught to a generation of kids.

» If you get out-smarted, admit it and move on. Jane and I begged him to build us a swimming pool at our cabin. He said he would if we’d dig the hole.

So early one Saturday morning after he left for Atlanta for the day, Jane convinced the man Daddy hired to do yard work to spend the day digging. When Daddy got home at sundown and saw that he’d paid for the excavation of a huge hole, he laughed. And we got our pool.

» Be generous. He helped his children and grandchildren get through college and gave time and money to nonprofits.

» Have a dog. Our house stayed full of furry critters.

» Girls can do the same things boys can do. He taught Jane and me to drive nails and mix cement, practical skills.