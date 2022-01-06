Belk: The arts encourage children to draw from that inner fountain of imagination

I was trying to show my class a clip from a video, but I couldn’t get the VCR to cooperate. I punched every button on the remote control, and it still wouldn’t work. So I threw the gadget to a student. “Can you figure this out?”

He fiddled with it unsuccessfully for a couple of minutes and tossed it back to me, saying, "We need a kid.”

He was right. Children have the ability to figure things out. Maybe it’s because almost everything is new to them. So they tackle challenges with enthusiasm instead of doubt. Somewhere along the way adults lose that fresh way of looking at things. Picasso summed it up well. “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.”

Television host Art Linkletter showed us the worldview of children was quite different from that of adults. He talked with children on his program “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” and their unrehearsed responses delighted viewers for years.