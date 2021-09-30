Belk: The Auburn-Georgia game is steeped in tradition

Legend has it that at that first meeting of the teams the eagle flew for the first time. That contest was held on Feb. 20, 1892, in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. When Auburn scored its first touchdown, a student released an eagle he’d brought back from the Civil War. The eagle swooped and soared over the field, and Auburn fans yelled “War Eagle.”

Auburn won, and the Auburn faithful have been hollering “War Eagle” ever since. And if the rumor’s true, UGA, the first Georgia bulldog mascot, was a gift from an Auburn fan.

If you grew up around here, you know that Georgia vs. Auburn is more than a game. Forty-two of the battles took place in nearby Columbus at old Memorial Stadium. Auburn fans, including the band, met early in a huge tent to wolf down hickory-smoked barbecue and gallons of sweet tea. Auburn women in their Sunday best wore yellow mums with orange and blue ribbons.

The plot thickens with some interesting cross-pollination between the teams.