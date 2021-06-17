Belk: The reason why grammar rules are important

Have you ever had a conversation that goes something like this?

Buffy: “Can Jody and me go out and play?”

Mother: “May Jody and I go out and play?”

Buffy: “Aw, Mom, I wanna play with Jody.”

It’s not just the improper use of nouns and pronouns that can be a problem. English is a tricky language that doesn’t always make sense. We cling stubbornly to functional-less capital letters. And some of our spelling is absurd. Take the “gh” from laugh and the “iti” from ambition, and “ghiti” spells fish.

So, why is it important for school children to learn the rules of subject-verb agreement, misplaced modifiers and dangling participles? Kids who use bad grammar, poor spelling, slang and street lingo usually get their message across. But they probably don’t get very far as adults.

Language is the one thing that separates humans from other animals. Orangutans, gorillas and chimpanzees can be taught sign language (ASL). But as anthropologist Leslie White pointed out, “Without articulate speech, there can be no rules about families, marriage or kinship; no military, political, economic, or religious organization; no rituals or ceremonies; no codes of ethics; no laws.