Belk: The reason why grammar rules are important

Have you ever had a conversation that goes something like this?
Buffy: “Can Jody and me go out and play?”
Mother: “May Jody and I go out and play?”
Buffy: “Aw, Mom, I wanna play with Jody.”
It’s not just the improper use of nouns and pronouns that can be a problem. English is a tricky language that doesn’t always make sense. We cling stubbornly to functional-less capital letters. And some of our spelling is absurd. Take the “gh” from laugh and the “iti” from ambition, and “ghiti” spells fish.
So, why is it important for school children to learn the rules of subject-verb agreement, misplaced modifiers and dangling participles? Kids who use bad grammar, poor spelling, slang and street lingo usually get their message across. But they probably don’t get very far as adults.
Language is the one thing that separates humans from other animals. Orangutans, gorillas and chimpanzees can be taught sign language (ASL). But as anthropologist Leslie White pointed out, “Without articulate speech, there can be no rules about families, marriage or kinship; no military, political, economic, or religious organization; no rituals or ceremonies; no codes of ethics; no laws.
In a primate laboratory, where chimpanzees wander around the grounds as they please, one chimp learned to operate a water fountain. Turn the little handle, water comes out, and you can drink. Within a couple of days, all the chimps were drinking out of the fountain. The one who discovered it, taught others, who taught others.
What did not happen? The chimp didn’t tell others. Humans can do that with language, a sophisticated sort of symbolic communication, and can do away with the demonstrator when passing on information. Language liberates humans from direct experience.
If I barely escape falling into a hole, I don’t have to show you the hole to let you know to avoid it. I can tell you about it. Even better, I can write a warning note. With writing, literate humans are freed from face-to-face dependence on someone with knowledge.
So what’s the ultimate purpose of teaching children to speak and write correctly? Literacy can become a social boundary. In most early civilizations, those who were literate were the powerful political and religious leaders. Many societies considered education something to be controlled.
In the formative years of America, slaves weren’t allowed to learn to read or write, and girls couldn’t go to school. Native American children were forced to live at boarding schools that forbid the use of their native language. Those who were literate had control over those who weren’t.
Being able to use language makes you human. The ability to use language well makes you a human with a promising future.
When I was teaching, I overheard a student call her classmate a nerd because he’d done extra work on a project.