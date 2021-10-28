Belk: There are so many misconceptions about them

Back before Auburn was Auburn, Creek Indians filled the piney woods.

The first people to live in the Southeast had the richest culture of any of the native people north of Mexico. But most Americans don’t know anything about what the ancestors of the Creek Indians were like as people or how they lived their day-to-day lives.

The aboriginal inhabitants lived on the land for thousands of years before the Europeans showed up. Archaeologists have uncovered crude stone tools in Alabama. The hunting and gathering Paleo-Indians made projectile points, flakes and scrapers. They hunted large animals by throwing their spears. These artifacts were buried with them, showing that they might have believed in an afterlife.

The Archaic tradition began to replace the Paleo-Indians tradition around 8000 BC. The gradual change is seen in the foods they ate, particularly acorns and hickory nuts. They fished and hunted and trapped small animals. And, they caught fish using well-formed bone fishhooks.

What’s known as the Woodland tradition appeared in the heart of the Southeast around 1000 BC. It added pottery, ceramic figurines, burial mounds and cultivation of plants, including corn. Slippers made of twilled fiber were found at excavations.