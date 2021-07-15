Belk: 'There’s a make and model for every want, need and desire’

Before Benz introduced the gasoline-powered automobile in 1886, the only thing that had horsepower was a horse.

Horses were family members as well as transportation. You could talk to them, pat them when they were good, feed, groom and name them.

But, things haven’t changed much since the invention of the Model-T. It’s amazing how we treat our horseless carriages as if they were alive. On cold mornings when the motor is slow to start, we mutter words of encouragement. There’s a pat on the hood when we’re bragging about its smooth suspension. And we feed it gas on a regular basis. Some folks even give them names.

These days, grooming doesn’t mean currying, brushing and picking feet. Instead, we wash, wax and vacuum. If you’ve ever seen a young man clean his car, you’ll have to admit that no horse ever had it so good.

The importance of these four-wheeled beasts in our lives is reflected in our language. Language tells us what’s important in any society’s culture. The Inuits have 30 shades of white and 20 words to describe types of snow. The Nuer, African pastoral nomads, have 400 names for cattle. And the Hanunoo of the Philippine Islands have 92 varieties of rice.