Belk: 'There’s a make and model for every want, need and desire’

Before Benz introduced the gasoline-powered automobile in 1886, the only thing that had horsepower was a horse.
Horses were family members as well as transportation. You could talk to them, pat them when they were good, feed, groom and name them.
But, things haven’t changed much since the invention of the Model-T. It’s amazing how we treat our horseless carriages as if they were alive. On cold mornings when the motor is slow to start, we mutter words of encouragement. There’s a pat on the hood when we’re bragging about its smooth suspension. And we feed it gas on a regular basis. Some folks even give them names.
These days, grooming doesn’t mean currying, brushing and picking feet. Instead, we wash, wax and vacuum. If you’ve ever seen a young man clean his car, you’ll have to admit that no horse ever had it so good.
The importance of these four-wheeled beasts in our lives is reflected in our language. Language tells us what’s important in any society’s culture. The Inuits have 30 shades of white and 20 words to describe types of snow. The Nuer, African pastoral nomads, have 400 names for cattle. And the Hanunoo of the Philippine Islands have 92 varieties of rice.
Americans are auto oriented. Over the years, there have been all kinds of well-known models. The Stutz Bearcat, Pierce-Arrows, Model-As and Hot Rods. The 1947 Studebaker was the new look after World War II, and the 1960 Corvair was one of the first compacts. VW Beetles and Mustangs have been all-time favorites.
These days, we have SUVs, microcars, station wagons, sedans, convertibles, roadsters, jeeps, compacts, minivans and hatchbacks. And the list goes on. There’s a make and model for every want, need and desire.
Americans are crazy about inanimate objects. But cars are in a class by themselves, somewhere between recliners and dogs. And although we don’t pretend they have souls or minds, we might argue that they have a kind of temperament.
A car nowadays is such an integral part of our lives, that when the time comes to part from it, whatever its fault’s, it’s like losing a friend.
With all the types of autos to choose from, people tend to buy cars that reflect their interests and personalities. Folks who like the outdoors drive muddy Jeeps, while young professionals cruise around in shiny, purring Teslas. A 14-year-old girl told me she was saving up for a teal truck. “I’m just not a car person,” she said.
My daughter and I were driving through a parking lot, and I spotted an old, brown BMW. “That’s the kind of car I want,” I told her.
She couldn’t hold back a guffaw. “You have a nice new van to drive. Why would you want a 20-year-old BMW?”
“It reflects my personality,” I explained.
We drove in silence for a while. Then to set the record straight, I added, “If you were thinking of buying me a Miata, I could adjust my personality.”