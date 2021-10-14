Belk: ‘These inventions all sounded like great ideas’

Did you ever hop into an Edsel, pop the top off a Fresca, stick a Bo Didley tape in the eight-track player and cruise down Route 66? Sometimes I look back like a Sunday morning quarterback and wonder what happened to some sure-fire consumer goods that made a splash, then became flops.

Driving along the Highway of Fizzled-Out Products I find “smokeless” cigarettes, Dictaphones, Betamax and backyard fallout shelters. So what does all this stuff have in common? Once it was everywhere. Now it’s nowhere.

These inventions all sounded like great ideas, but you never can tell for sure whether a new product will be revolutionary or revolting until you try it out on the consumer. Eighty percent of all new products fail from the start, and another 10 percent disappear within five years. As soon as marketers think they have consumers figured out, they’re in trouble.

The 1987 “New Coke Fiasco” is a prime example of misreading marketing information. Blind taste tests indicated the New Coke was a big winner. But, three months after the 99-year old Coke was discontinued, consumers revolted, and the old Coke was brought back.

What went wrong? Seems marketers didn’t understand that Coke had become a symbol of the American way of life like baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.