Belk: ‘These were our tickets to enchantment’

“Netflix will be the end of our world as we know it,” my friend said, and I laughed. We’d been talking about the new norm, binge watching.
Nowadays, when someone says, “I don’t have time,” it probably means she’s watching all 10 seasons of “Call the Midwives” or five seasons of “Outlander” without a break.
Who even remembers the old custom of families reading aloud after supper? In some homes, dads did the honors. But in ours, it was Mama’s role. She had the loveliest speaking voice in the world, we thought, and she read with expression. We weren’t scholars. No Shakespeare, or Dickens, or Tolstoy for us.
We checked out popular authors from Hawkes Library in West Point, and later, the Mollie Hollifield Jones Library in Auburn. Or after the table was cleared and the dishes were done, my sister Jane, might pick up a shiny copy of “Saturday Evening Post” or “American Magazine” and say, “How about reading to us, Mama.” And heads would pop up from doing homework around the dining room table. “Come on,” Jane called out. “Mama’s going to read.”
We sprawled in soft, well-worn chairs and gave ourselves over to the spell. E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web,” “Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Men” and “Little Women,” favorite horse stories, “My Friend Flicka” and “Misty of Chincoteague.” Sometimes there were Newberry Medal Books: “Rufus M.” by Eleanor Estes, Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” and Lois Lenski’s “Strawberry Girl.”
These were our tickets to enchantment. They never disappointed us.
It didn’t occur to us that they weren’t enlightened or intellectual. We simply enjoyed them. They captured our fancy, transporting us to lands and lives more dramatic and exciting than our own. So we were crazy about them. And we were delighted by the music of Mama’s voice as she sat in the creaking rocking chair — sometimes with me in her lap — sharing all this wonder.
Those peaceful, captivating hours are long gone. Mama was drowned out by professionals in hi-fi, blaring from 21-inch black-and-white tabletop televisions with tinfoil-draped rabbit ears. Who even needed imagination anymore when everything was acted out for us on the screen?
Along the way, when I wasn’t paying much attention, we advanced to 7-foot wall-mounted flat screens with cable and HDTV in living color. Nowadays, it seems I’m paying for hundreds of channels, and most of the time I can’t find a single thing I want to watch.
So, like many folks I know, I’m drawn to Netflix. So far, I haven’t started binge watching, but there’s always a tempting movie or series waiting and available.
Even if this were not the case, if all the TVs were banished, would we read aloud to our children? Are there enough quality children’s books being published? Have the libraries kept the classics?