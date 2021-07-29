Belk: ‘These were our tickets to enchantment’

These were our tickets to enchantment. They never disappointed us.

It didn’t occur to us that they weren’t enlightened or intellectual. We simply enjoyed them. They captured our fancy, transporting us to lands and lives more dramatic and exciting than our own. So we were crazy about them. And we were delighted by the music of Mama’s voice as she sat in the creaking rocking chair — sometimes with me in her lap — sharing all this wonder.

Those peaceful, captivating hours are long gone. Mama was drowned out by professionals in hi-fi, blaring from 21-inch black-and-white tabletop televisions with tinfoil-draped rabbit ears. Who even needed imagination anymore when everything was acted out for us on the screen?

Along the way, when I wasn’t paying much attention, we advanced to 7-foot wall-mounted flat screens with cable and HDTV in living color. Nowadays, it seems I’m paying for hundreds of channels, and most of the time I can’t find a single thing I want to watch.

So, like many folks I know, I’m drawn to Netflix. So far, I haven’t started binge watching, but there’s always a tempting movie or series waiting and available.