Belk: ‘They devoured good literature’

I think about Doug and Joan these days. I knew them when I lived in Atlanta while I was in graduate school.
Doug was my friend’s brother-in-law. He painted houses for a living, was a heavy drinker and had quit school without a diploma. He was married to Joan, my friend’s sister. Joan worked at the telephone company, had two kids and like her husband had left school when she was 16. Sometimes I went to their house for a Saturday afternoon visit, and there were usually a couple of Doug’s work buddies sharing some cheap beer with him.
Doug and Joan were avid readers, and they didn’t read junk. Doug’s favorite author was Somerset Maugham. When I look through my books of “Short Story Masterpieces,” I find Maugham’s fiction in the company of Carson McCullers, Eudora Welty, Hemingway, Faulkner, Steinbeck, Fitzgerald and James Joyce.
Joan and I shared a love for Dostoyevski and Chekov, writers I’d studied in Freshman English at Auburn University. When I checked the shelves of their bookcase, I spotted “Catcher in the Rye” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” squeezed between “Crime and Punishment” and “The Hobbit.”
I suppose I was a bit of a snob back then. After all, I was educated. My parents were educated, and so were my sisters and their husbands. I was surprised to find that these working class folks with limited formal schooling not only read, but they devoured good literature. And they seemed to thrive on it.
Before long, I discovered Doug’s painting pals liked to read, too. I had just finished Thomas Berger’s funny and well-crafted “Little Big Man,” and Doug asked to borrow it. Again my snobbery kicked in. Would he read the 450-page novel printed in 5-point font? He did and enjoyed it so much, he passed it around to his friends who loved it, too.
So now, I find myself wondering about the reading habits of a working class husband and wife in the late 1960s, pondering their good taste in literary fiction.
I don’t have a clear-cut answer, but this is what I think. In those days, even in Atlanta, there were only three channels on black-and-white televisions. No cable news, sports, cooking shows, movie channels or Reality TV. There was no Internet, no cameras attached to small smart phones tucked in our pockets.
Now that all those devices and gadgets are so readily available, I picture Doug at that square Formica table with a Pabst Blue Ribbon in one hand and an iPhone in the other. He might be taking a selfie of himself with his pals to share on Facebook. Or he could be slumped on the couch, clutching the remote control switching from one ESPN channel to the next, scrolling down the list of Netflix movies, choosing an episode of “The Walking Dead.”
I think I found one answer to my bewilderment in a recent anonymous Cryptoquote: "Everybody should be required to read a book before taking another selfie.”