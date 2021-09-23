Belk: ‘They devoured good literature’

Before long, I discovered Doug’s painting pals liked to read, too. I had just finished Thomas Berger’s funny and well-crafted “Little Big Man,” and Doug asked to borrow it. Again my snobbery kicked in. Would he read the 450-page novel printed in 5-point font? He did and enjoyed it so much, he passed it around to his friends who loved it, too.

So now, I find myself wondering about the reading habits of a working class husband and wife in the late 1960s, pondering their good taste in literary fiction.

I don’t have a clear-cut answer, but this is what I think. In those days, even in Atlanta, there were only three channels on black-and-white televisions. No cable news, sports, cooking shows, movie channels or Reality TV. There was no Internet, no cameras attached to small smart phones tucked in our pockets.

Now that all those devices and gadgets are so readily available, I picture Doug at that square Formica table with a Pabst Blue Ribbon in one hand and an iPhone in the other. He might be taking a selfie of himself with his pals to share on Facebook. Or he could be slumped on the couch, clutching the remote control switching from one ESPN channel to the next, scrolling down the list of Netflix movies, choosing an episode of “The Walking Dead.”