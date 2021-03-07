Belk: Visions of Mama cooking

It’s funny the things I remember so many years later, what sticks in my mind and what doesn’t.
And equally odd are the things that trigger the memories making them pop up in a flash as if I’d been struck by a quill from a passing by porcupine. Whenever I think back to those long ago times, I often weave together memories of food with other happenings in my life.
When I hear someone say “ice tea,” I think of the actor and rapper. And, I’m discombobulated by the common usage of the phrase “sweet tea.” I was raised on that sugary, icy drink. We called it tea. And we didn’t squeeze slivers of lemon into the glass, but when Mama and her sisters got together, they liked a squirt of a fresh orange now and then.
Mama’s blue crockery pitcher was as much of an icon to our family and friends as the Golden Arches. She’d fill it with boiling water, drop in a handful of teabags, stir a cup of sugar into the mix, and let it steep forever.
I lived most of my days downing that drink, and the liquid I gulped was cold and super-sweet. It was unheard of to brew unsweetened tea. And nobody I knew drank hot tea. It would have been redundant to specify iced or sweet. Like saying eye glasses or tooth dentist. So when I hear those phrases, I tune them out by thinking about Mama’s sky blue pitcher that made her famous with anybody who ever walked into our house. The foot-tall pitcher was almost always in the refrigerator unless it idled on the counter brewing a new batch.
But it’s not just tea that takes me back through layers of my life. Just last week, I ran in Wright’s Market for a few bananas, and when I passed a display of Double “Q” Pink Salmon, I stopped short and stood for a long time thinking about Mama’s Salmon Croquettes. And I when I left the store I had a can of wild caught Alaskan salmon in the bag along with my bananas.
My plan was to remember how she made them and fix a batch for supper sometime soon. I remembered the added cracker crumbs, but was it Ritz or Saltines? And I think she added an egg. I Googled it and found two YouTube cooks preparing Salmon Patties. The second chef ‘s recipe seemed close. But now I’m wondering — did Mama put in a splash of milk?
I’m sure whatever I come up with won’t be as good as hers, but enough ketchup might make up for my lack of perfection.
Whenever I hear someone say, “field peas with snaps,” “Purple Hull,” or “Crowder Peas,” my mind easily flicks back over the years to Mama at the kitchen counter with a well-worn, bibbed-apron tied around her waist, a paring knife in one hand, a half-peeled “Irish potato” in the other. I’m beginning to think my visions of Mama cooking are metaphors for love.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
