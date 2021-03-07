Belk: Visions of Mama cooking

It’s funny the things I remember so many years later, what sticks in my mind and what doesn’t.

And equally odd are the things that trigger the memories making them pop up in a flash as if I’d been struck by a quill from a passing by porcupine. Whenever I think back to those long ago times, I often weave together memories of food with other happenings in my life.

When I hear someone say “ice tea,” I think of the actor and rapper. And, I’m discombobulated by the common usage of the phrase “sweet tea.” I was raised on that sugary, icy drink. We called it tea. And we didn’t squeeze slivers of lemon into the glass, but when Mama and her sisters got together, they liked a squirt of a fresh orange now and then.

Mama’s blue crockery pitcher was as much of an icon to our family and friends as the Golden Arches. She’d fill it with boiling water, drop in a handful of teabags, stir a cup of sugar into the mix, and let it steep forever.