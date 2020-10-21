Belk: 'We’ve lost some of our perspective’

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet. Remember when those things symbolized the American way?
I think it’s safe to say that football has replaced baseball as the all-American pastime. Now it seems more Americans watch football, eat pizza and Key lime pie and drive Hondas.
As a child growing up in Auburn, I spent lots of Saturday afternoons following the team. Daddy took me to all the home games and three away games. The Georgia game was always played in Columbus, the Georgia Tech game at Grant Field in Atlanta and the Alabama game at Legion Field in Birmingham.
I learned to love a much less complicated game. There were quarterbacks, halfbacks, fullbacks, centers, guards, tackles and ends. Period. No tight ends, split ends, nose guards, linebackers, tailbacks or wingbacks. No specialty teams. No free substitution.
Back then, Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan called the shots. As one of college football’s all-time winningest coaches, Coach Jordan was a member of a lost breed of gentlemen. He was a soft-spoken, kindhearted man.
Even though he coached the 1957 team to a national championship and was Coach of the Year more than once, it wasn’t unusual for him to write a note of encouragement to a local youngster he’d read about in the newspaper. And he was never too busy to sit down with a student he didn’t know just to chat.
On Sunday afternoon after a game, the Auburn Football Review was aired on WSFA-TV. Coach Jordan used that time to build up his players, blaming many of the mistakes on himself. Host Carl Stevens did most of the talking with Coach Jordan responding to almost every statement, “You’re so right Carl.”
In an earlier life, he was Capt. Ralph Jordan, one of 156,000 troops who stormed the Normandy beaches on D-Day. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Throughout the war, he kept a crumpled copy of “The Auburn Creed” stuffed in his pocket.
I went through school with Coach Jordan’s children. If Auburn lost on Saturday, they told me matter-of-factly, “It’s only a game.”
I know we can’t go back to those earlier days of football, and we probably shouldn’t even want to. Specialty teams and free substitution have added excitement to the sport. And I enjoy the convenience of lounging at home on the loveseat watching the battles on TV, dressed in a raggedy sweatshirt.
If the game gets too nerve-wracking, I push the red DVR button on the remote control and go out to calm my nerves. But it seems that somewhere along the way, we’ve lost some of our perspective.
A few years ago, a California man was literally nailed to his bed when the roof of his house collapsed during an earthquake. When he was miraculously discovered and freed, he exclaimed to his rescuers, “Thank God you found me! I was afraid I was going to miss the Super Bowl!”
I just wish we could still say, “Football — it’s only a game.”
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
