Belk: We were definitely the most interesting generation

My friends and I were enjoying a night out at a downtown restaurant. “We grew up together,” I told our waiter.

The young man smiled. “You’re the Greatest Generation.”

“No!” we said in the combined voice of a Greek chorus. “That was our parents’ generation.”

Then, at the same time, in sync, we began shouting out a barrage of words and phrases. “We were the Hippie Generation, Vietnam, Civil Rights, Women’s Lib, the Beatles, and Beetles.”

I’ve thought about those early 1960s since that night. The bits and pieces we’d named were part of our history. But, for every short answer, there’s a longer story.

It was a time of Flower Power and marijuana, commonly called pot, grass, weed, or Mary Jane. I wasn’t part of that Counter Culture, but lots of girls threw away their pillbox hats and Peter Pan collars and found a new wardrobe at Goodwill. They got rid of their dippity-do and 2-inch curlers in favor of long, straight hair.

While some of our boys went off to fight in Vietnam jungles, back home there were draft dodgers and chants of “love not war.” And some boys were exempt from the draft. It was a time of flag burning and “Never trust anyone over thirty.”