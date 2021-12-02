Belk: We were definitely the most interesting generation

My friends and I were enjoying a night out at a downtown restaurant. “We grew up together,” I told our waiter.
The young man smiled. “You’re the Greatest Generation.”
“No!” we said in the combined voice of a Greek chorus. “That was our parents’ generation.”
Then, at the same time, in sync, we began shouting out a barrage of words and phrases. “We were the Hippie Generation, Vietnam, Civil Rights, Women’s Lib, the Beatles, and Beetles.”
I’ve thought about those early 1960s since that night. The bits and pieces we’d named were part of our history. But, for every short answer, there’s a longer story.
It was a time of Flower Power and marijuana, commonly called pot, grass, weed, or Mary Jane. I wasn’t part of that Counter Culture, but lots of girls threw away their pillbox hats and Peter Pan collars and found a new wardrobe at Goodwill. They got rid of their dippity-do and 2-inch curlers in favor of long, straight hair.
While some of our boys went off to fight in Vietnam jungles, back home there were draft dodgers and chants of “love not war.” And some boys were exempt from the draft. It was a time of flag burning and “Never trust anyone over thirty.”
Some of our friends joined the Peace Corps, others lived in communes. We listened happily to Bob Dylan and Joan Baez singing “The Times, They Are A-Changin’” and Arlo Gurthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant.” We sang “We Shall Overcome,” along with Pete Seeger and Peter, Paul, and Mary. And we joined in with Simon and Garfunkle's “Old Roger draft-dodger, leavin’ by the basement door.”
We watched the irreverent Smothers Brothers and “Laugh-in” on black-and-white televisions. When President Kennedy was shot, we sat by those same TVs, stunned, while Walter Cronkite reported the facts. Five years later, we saw Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy gunned down.
There was The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. That same year, just seven months after George Wallace stood in the door at the University of Alabama, Harold Franklin enrolled as Auburn University’s first African American student.
Television crossed the color line with “I Spy,” an interracial kiss on “Star Trek, and Petula Clark touching Harry Belafonte’s arm on an NBC special. Clark’s sponsor insisted she re-shoot the scene, but she refused.
The Women’s Liberation Movement fought for equal pay, the end to domestic violence and sexual harassment. Leslie Gore’s song, “You Don’t Own Me,” flew to the top of the charts.
As we lived in the shadow of the Cold War and the scare of the Cuban Missile Crisis, we danced the twist to rock’n’roll. And while we flipped over the British Beatles, we drove our German Beetles.
We certainly weren’t the Greatest Generation. But, we were definitely the most interesting.