Belk: ‘Why am I paying more and enjoying it less?’

The first color TV I saw belonged to a family that lived two doors down from our house on Cary Drive. I was a teenager then and was happy when they asked me to babysit the night “Big Valley” came on. It wasn’t a particularly good show, but it was the only program in living color.

I bought my first television when I was in college. Instead of an antenna, the 13-inch black-and-white portable used rabbit ears that stuck up in a V. Most nights I draped a square of tin foil on each prong to help get a clearer picture.

I still picked up the same three channels I’d watched as a kid — CBS, ABC and NBC. I bought the TV on time, $10 a month for 12 months, from Herbert Music. Mrs. Herbert told me she always knew it was the first day of the month when I walked through the door with a $10 bill in my fist.

When people started talking about pay TV, most folks pictured a coin-slot attached to the set like a pay phone. It sounded like science fiction to me.