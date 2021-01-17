Belk: ‘Why am I paying more and enjoying it less?’

It’s funny the things I remember so many years later, what sticks in my mind and what doesn’t.
Now I think back to when I was a little girl, and most families didn’t own a television. If I wanted to watch TV, I walked to the Foy Union Building on the API campus and sat in front of the big set in the lobby. The only program I never missed was “Cowboy Bob,” a weekly kid show.
The Christmas I was 12, Daddy bought a console television in a maple cabinet. With a giant antenna on top of our two-story house, we picked up channels 3, 9 and 12.
There weren’t a lot of programs on in those days, but I could usually find something good to watch. At night I tuned in comedies — “I Married Joan,” “The Life of Riley,” “Our Miss Brooks,” “George Gobel” and “Sid Caesar’s Show of Shows;” and my favorite dramas — “The Millionaire,” “The Loretta Young Show” and “I Led Three Lives.”
Westerns included “Roy Rogers” and “The Lone Ranger,” and the best animal shows were “Rin Tin Tin,” “Fury” and “My Friend Flicka.”
Daytime television was mostly game shows, like the popular “I've Got a Secret” and “To Tell the Truth.”
In the afternoon, I hurried home from school to see “The Mickey Mouse Club” and dance to the music of “Dick Clark’s Bandstand.”
The first color TV I saw belonged to a family that lived two doors down from our house on Cary Drive. I was a teenager then and was happy when they asked me to babysit the night “Big Valley” came on. It wasn’t a particularly good show, but it was the only program in living color.
I bought my first television when I was in college. Instead of an antenna, the 13-inch black-and-white portable used rabbit ears that stuck up in a V. Most nights I draped a square of tin foil on each prong to help get a clearer picture.
I still picked up the same three channels I’d watched as a kid — CBS, ABC and NBC. I bought the TV on time, $10 a month for 12 months, from Herbert Music. Mrs. Herbert told me she always knew it was the first day of the month when I walked through the door with a $10 bill in my fist.
When people started talking about pay TV, most folks pictured a coin-slot attached to the set like a pay phone. It sounded like science fiction to me.
Now, like most folks, I own a flat screen HDTV and pay a monthly cable bill. There are so many choices I’m not sure which channels I get. I randomly punch the remote button and discover 24-hour channels for music, sports and news. There’s sci-fi, weather, travel, karaoke, animals, comedy and home-and-garden. I have two Hallmark and three ESPN channels. If I still can’t find anything to watch, I switch to Netflix and Amazon Prime.