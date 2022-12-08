Bill King: ‘A baby changes everything’

In late 2008, country-singer Faith Hill, released her one-and-only Christmas album. It is titled “Joy to the World.”

In December of that year, Jean and I took a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. I took some CDs for us to listen to on the trip. Most of them were Christmas CDs, included Faith Hill’s new one. When we heard the hauntingly beautiful song titled, “A Baby Changes Everything,” we wept tears of joy.

We had recently learned that we were going to be grandparents. We were about to be reminded of just how much a baby can, and usually does, change everything. Our one-and-only grandchild, Drew, was born the next summer, two days after my own birthday. Hard as it is for us to believe, that was 13 years ago, and Drew is now a teenager.

My how our lives have changed in these last 13 years. Drew has given us a love we never knew. Hill’s song talks about Mary crying. The first time I held my grandson, I too cried.

Obviously, our grandson was not our first experience with a baby. I said he reminded us of just how much a baby can change everything.

Long before he was born, our one-and-only daughter, Sara Ashley, was born. She was a long time coming. Jean and I were married while we were still teenagers. We weren’t even halfway through college, so the last thing we wanted to do was begin a family. We were barely getting by ourselves, so we certainly didn’t need another mouth to feed during those years.

We decided to wait until I had at least finished school. That included college followed by three years of seminary. Yes, we decided to wait, but we had no idea we would wait for 12 years. Finally, in our early 30s, we became parents. Twelve years is a long time to get used to a certain lifestyle, so when we say, “A baby changes everything,” we might have a little different view of that from some parents.

We stayed home more than we ever had. Picking up and packing up to travel wasn’t as easy as it had been. Suddenly, we needed a table for three, instead of two. There were bottles to prepare and diapers to change. I was the youngest in my family so I don’t believe I had every changed a diaper in my life. Not only did that baby change me, but I had to learn how to change that baby. Yes, I changed my share of Pampers! Even with dirty diapers, there was a joy in our home like never before.

My how we enjoyed our baby. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, right before our eyes, our beautiful baby girl turned into a lovely grown woman. She is now a wife, mother and registered nurse. She is still our wonderful daughter, and I couldn’t be any prouder of her.

Our daughter and our grandson were not the first baby to change lives. If you have children and grandchildren, they have no doubt changed your life too. Long before any of that happened to us, there was a baby born that changed more lives than anyone who has ever been born. His name is Jesus. This month we celebrate his birth. Jesus was born to change our lives. He has certainly changed mine, and I thank him for it. He can change yours too.

This Christmas, as we spend time with the ones we love, please don’t forget the one who loves us most. It is after all the birthday of a baby who grew into a man and changed everything!