Bill King: A boyhood dream came true for two

Grandson Drew and I celebrated our birthdays this past week. Drew’s birthday is two days after mine, but mine is more than a few years before his! Drew is now officially a teenager, and I am now officially glad-to-still-be-here!

We spent most of the week in St. Augustine, Florida. Since I am the oldest in our little family, celebrating in the oldest city in America seemed fitting. They also have The Fountain of Youth there, but I don’t think it worked.

I love St. Augustine, but I wasn’t sure if I could show my face there again. If you’ve been reading my ramblings for a good while, you may remember our last visit there. I embarrassed myself quite well.

I asked the host at our B&B for a restaurant recommendation. He said, “There is a nice little tapas bar right across the street here.” Since I don’t speak much Spanish, wasn’t terribly familiar with tapas, and don’t hear as well as I did in younger years, I misunderstood what he said. He looked quite puzzled when I answered, “Oh no, my wife and I don’t go for those kinds of places.” Once Jean educated me that he was not saying “topless,” we decided to give the place a try! We decided not to stay at that same B&B this time. I was afraid he might remember me, and that he might still be laughing!

Since I was a boy, I’ve wanted to go deep-sea fishing. Dad had gone with a group of guys and had promised to take me the next year. Unfortunately, he died before the next year arrived. It took me over 50 years to get there. I thought about Dad as Drew and I, and the rest of our crew, floated on the Atlantic.

I’ve never had more fun in my life. We chartered a small boat, captained by Captain A.J. We had the entire boat all to ourselves for four-and-a-half hours. Yes, Gilligan crossed my mind, but there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. We caught enough for our supper, and yours too, but you never showed up.

We caught gray snappers, redfish, lady fish, catfish, sting rays and oysters. Captain A.J. cleaned and filleted the snappers and redfish for our supper. All we had to do was take them back to the house and fry them up. We ate as much as we could without exploding!

We had met the older gentleman who lives next door, so we asked him if would like to have some. He didn’t even take them inside, but devoured them right there in his yard.

The highlight of the day was Drew’s catch. He landed a huge redfish that was 31-inches long. It took him forever to bring that big boy in! Drew and his fish were both worn out! We had to release the fish because he too big. Even though Drew has gotten bigger too, we kept him!

I couldn’t have enjoyed myself anymore even if I had been the one who landed the catch-of-the-day! What a birthday, for both of us, on the day between the two!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.