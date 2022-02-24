Bill King: A church with its own ice cream truck

They run the truck two days a week, but could easily run it every day. Each year, they begin during Spring break in March, and run it through October. They take the truck to an assisted living home each week, where they always find residents eagerly awaiting their arrival. They use it in parades, take it to the jails, schools, and football practices.

They hand out free ice cream and popsicles, as well as gospel tracts and information about the church and upcoming events. One of the main faces of this ministry is a retired green beret/ranger/special forces. He said, “It’s all about the children.” Having visited their church, there are lots of children there, and they’ve come for more than ice cream!

One of the unique things about this ministry is that the church has no budget for operating it. The necessary funds come from donations from individuals. After four years of running the truck, Dr. White said, “I couldn’t begin to tell you how much ice cream we have given away. What I can tell you is that everywhere we go, people are asking about our ice cream truck. and how they can become a part of the team.”