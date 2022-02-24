Bill King: A church with its own ice cream truck

I love going to church. I love ice cream. I especially love going to church, when they have ice cream!
A couple of Sundays ago, when I pulled into the parking lot of Arley’s First Baptist Church, imagine my delight when I saw an ice cream truck parked at the church. I have attended many ice-cream fellowships at churches, but I have never seen a church that had its own ice cream truck. I have now, and I like it!
Soon after Dr. Roger White became pastor of First Baptist Church in November of 2017, he presented to the church his dream of buying an ice cream truck. Someone in the meeting shouted out, “And what will we do with that? And why? And who would like this?” The pastor answered, “Do you know any child who doesn’t like ice cream? Do you know any parent who wouldn’t like for their child to have free ice cream?” He went on to add that they could use this truck as a ministry to attract children to their church.
The church caught his vision. The idea was approved, as well as a budgeted amount for the purchase of a truck. In February of 2018, a truck was located in Florida, for the exact amount that had been budgeted. By June of that year, they were ready to hit the streets.
The very first day out on the road a family ran then down saying they had heard the music, saw the truck, and wanted a free ice cream. The stage was set for their new ministry.
They run the truck two days a week, but could easily run it every day. Each year, they begin during Spring break in March, and run it through October. They take the truck to an assisted living home each week, where they always find residents eagerly awaiting their arrival. They use it in parades, take it to the jails, schools, and football practices.
They hand out free ice cream and popsicles, as well as gospel tracts and information about the church and upcoming events. One of the main faces of this ministry is a retired green beret/ranger/special forces. He said, “It’s all about the children.” Having visited their church, there are lots of children there, and they’ve come for more than ice cream!
One of the unique things about this ministry is that the church has no budget for operating it. The necessary funds come from donations from individuals. After four years of running the truck, Dr. White said, “I couldn’t begin to tell you how much ice cream we have given away. What I can tell you is that everywhere we go, people are asking about our ice cream truck. and how they can become a part of the team.”
The church never uses their ice cream truck to sell anything. They want everyone to know that just as their ice cream and popsicles are free, so is God’s gift of salvation. What a “sweet” way to share the love of God with children in the community…young ones, as well as those who once were young.
Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.