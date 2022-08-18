Bill King: Back then, we had to finance them

I opened my cable bill the other day and almost choked on my bubble gum! When I saw the amount due, I thought maybe I had opened my house payment bill!

The ironic thing is how much the cost of television sets has gone down. Back in the old days they cost so much we had to finance them. Back then, when they tore up, we called the TV repair man. He and doctors made house calls. Often, after taking off the back and peering inside, he made the dreaded diagnosis. (The repairman, not the doctor).

Our hearts sank and cold beads of sweat popped out on our foreheads when he said, “I’m going to have to take it in.” That usually meant no television until at least halfway through football season. Once, when we finally got ours back, I thought I was watching downhill skiing, only to find out it was actually cross country. The skiers were also the same color as Martians. These days, when one of our 14 sets breaks down, we throw it away and go buy another one.

Now, in all fairness, let’s look at what I get each month for the low cost of $245. That price is not hyperbole, exaggeration, stretching the truth or flat-out lying. I get television cable. That’s sure better than the old antenna. I get more channels on there than I can count, and I don’t even have to twist the cable, or go outside to do so. Of course, I only watch about three of those channels, which is about the same that we picked up back in the good-old days.

Honestly, I do enjoy all those sports channels. I also like TV Land and INSP. They show what used to be on those three channels.

I also get a land-line telephone with its own number. Don’t try to call me on that number though, because I don’t have a telephone connected to my land line. Besides that, I don’t know that number.

I get internet service too. Back in the day, we didn’t need internet…we had party lines. If we needed to find out what was going on in the world, all we had to do was pick up the phone and listen. If we needed to make a phone call, well that could take a while.

Sometimes it seems like the more we have, the less we have, but the more it cost us.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.