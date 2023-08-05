If I could line up in a straight row every foot of grass I have mowed in my life, I quite possibly would have mowed around the Earth a few times! If that were to be the case, I sure hope most of it would be on a riding mower rather that a push mower!

I have been mowing lawns for a long time…in fact, for most of my life. After all these years, and all those lawns, I think I may be right back where I first started. Mama was the grass cutter at our house when I was too young to do it. As soon as I was big enough to see over the handle bar, Mama graciously passed the privilege to me. Sometimes, I had the choice of running the tiller in Mama’s 100-acre-garden or mowing grass. I chose mowing.

I distinctly remember someone telling me back then that they made mowers you could ride, but someone also told me that Santa Claus drove a black Ford pickup truck. Our mower was a 22-inch self-propelled push mower. I was the “self” that propelled it! I asked Mama if she was going to pay me for cutting the grass. She said, “Absolutely! After you finish mowing, and I finish picking beans, you can help me shell them and I’ll pay you with supper!”

Now, more than a half-century later, I’m right back where I started. I’m cutting grass with a Bill-propelled mower and not getting paid a penny to do so.

Oh, yes, I do own a riding mower, but it has been in the lawn-mower hospital for over a month now. I hit a hole in my backyard and broke something in my steering mechanism. It still runs, but it doesn’t know gee from haw anymore, so I never know which direction it may decide to go and mow. I took it to a small-engine repair shop and asked them if they could fix it. They said they believed they could, and I believed them. (Does Santa really drive a black Ford pickup truck?) Perhaps, I should have asked when.

I have a battery-powered push mower that I use to do my trim work. For a month now, I have been “trimming” my entire yard with it. If I fully charge all eight of my 18-volt batteries, I can finish in one cutting. The biggest problem I’m having with it all is that a gallon of Gatorade in this kind of heat is not enough to keep my old-man batteries charged up! By the time I finish, I’m finished! I am considering paying someone to cut my lawn, or buying a goat.

Sometimes, we simply don’t know how good we have it, until we no longer have it. While I gripe and complain about my Bill-propelled mower, the scorching heat, and the slowness of getting my riding mower fixed, I must admit that I am blessed beyond measure. I’ve had still yet another birthday, and even at my age, I am still physically able to push a lawn mower. Besides that, I don’t even have to buy gasoline for the battery-powered one!