Bill King: Does anyone still ask, “May I help you?”

The strangest thing happened to me recently. I pulled into a gas station on the outskirts of Nashville, and a store attendant came out to my vehicle and asked, “May I help you?”

Some of us are old enough to remember a time when that question would not have been strange at all.

Some remember a time when there were no self-serve filling stations. Back then, I sometimes pulled into a station where I regularly bought gas and pumped my own. The owner usually came out and said, “You don’t have to do that,” or “Here, I’ll get that for you.”

When self-serve gas stations first began popping up, some places even had two different gas prices. One price was for full-service, but to save a few cents, you could do self-service and pump your own. Eventually, we all pumped our own and didn’t even save anything by doing so.

A few years ago, I pulled into a station in Oregon. When I got out to pump my gas, a lady came running out from the store saying, “Stop, sir.” Then she proceeded to inform me that it was illegal for me to pump my own fuel in the state of Oregon. As it turns out, there are actually two states where it is illegal to pump your own gas – Oregon and New Jersey.

Back in my college days, I pumped gas at a Union 76. Drivers often pulled up and said, “Give me a dollars’ worth.” When was the last time you said that? Soon, it may cost a dollar just to turn on the pump! A dollar’s worth of gasoline now would buy about a thimble full. It might buy about enough to crank the vehicle, but not enough to get us out of the parking lot!

Back then a dollar’s worth bought a couple of gallons. These days a second mortgage may be required to “fill ‘er up!” If it keeps going up, a tank full may cost more than we paid for the vehicle!

We are now living in a “Do-it-yourself” society. There is even a television channel called DIY. I am a DIY kind of guy, but sometimes I want someone else to do it for me. There are some things we can do for ourselves, legally, but it may not be the better part of wisdom.

For instance, it is not illegal to perform your own surgery. Of course, if you put yourself to sleep, you can’t perform surgery in your sleep! There is a story of a surgeon who was stationed at the South Pole over the winter. He came down with appendicitis and because there was no one there qualified to do surgery, he gave himself a local anesthetic, and removed his own appendix!

Sometimes, we simply have to let someone else do the job for us, if they still will. And sometimes, even when we can do it ourselves, we shouldn’t. Perhaps, if anyone does ask, “May I help you?” maybe we should let them.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.