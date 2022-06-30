Bill King: ‘Even liberty has its limits’

We live in “The Land of the Free,” but certainly not at the gas station or grocery store these days! Well, actually, I don’t think it means things are free, but we are free.

For that matter, even our freedom was not free. It has been bought and paid for with the lives of those who fought for it. Even with inflation and soaring prices, which seem to be competing with our rising crime rate, I still love living in the land of liberty.

In the 246 years since our independence was declared, we’ve come a long way. Great strides have been made to make this into a great nation. In some ways, however, we have done more than come a long way. We have gone too far. When we can’t turn on the evening news, or read the daily newspaper, without hearing about another mass shooting, or some other heinous act, we have a serious national problem. We do have the right to defend ourselves, but taking up arms against innocent people, whom we may not even know, is not what that right is about.

Exactly what did the Declaration of Liberty win for us? Does our liberty come without limits? Are we completely free, without restraint, to do whatever we please? I think not! Even liberty has its limits, and rightfully so.

A land without limits is certainly headed for disaster, perhaps even doom. If everyone who lives in any nation does whatever they please, chaos is bound to follow. Liberty must be balanced with limits. Privileges must be coupled with responsibilities.

Limits serve a great purpose. We have speed limits on our highways to help prevent us from killing ourselves and others in accidents. Speed limits in parts of the West are higher than ours, because they have fewer people on their highways.

I have vacationed and been part of missions’ teams to Wyoming and South Dakota numerous times. Right above Wyoming, is the great state of Montana. I had always heard that Montana does not have speed limits on their interstate highways. I discovered that they do not have “posted” speed limits, or set speed limits, but they do, in fact, have limits as to how fast you may drive. If an officer there determines you are driving at a speed that is reckless, unsafe and could cause an accident, guess what. He can pull you over and issue you a ticket.

If none of us practice the art of restraint to go with our liberty, eventually, none of us will be able to live freely. We will be held captive by a constant state of fear. I sincerely celebrate our independence, and I encourage each of you to do the same, but please join me in praying for our nation.

Let’s pray for our spirituality, morality, integrity and economy. Let’s pray for our rights, but to respect the rights of others as well. Please enjoy your freedom this weekend, and have a safe and happy holiday!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.