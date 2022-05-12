Bill King: He deserved a more honorable burial site

All my immediate family that has already gone on have been buried in the same cemetery. They are buried at Mountain View Memorial Garden, between Rainsville and Fort Payne, Alabama.

In our early 20s, Jean and I bought burial plots at a different cemetery, but we won’t be buried there. That’s because the owners ran off with all the cemetery’s money, and the cemetery records were mysteriously lost or destroyed after that. We made monthly payments for two years on a little piece of property that we will never be able to occupy…dead or alive.

Even though I am complaining, slightly, I do think I like where I’ll be buried, wherever that may be, better than where John Knox is buried. I don’t plan to be buried under a paved parking space.

Even though I probably won’t care then, I can’t imagine having a Ford F-150 sitting on top of my grave and dripping oil or transmission fluid all over my grave. Unbelievably, that is exactly where one of the great theologians in history, as well as a leader in the Protestant Reformation, has ended up.

John Knox was the father of the Protestant Reformation in Scotland. He was to Scotland what Martin Luther was to Germany. During our recent trip to Scotland, we visited his former church and his grave site.

St. Giles Cathedral, or the High Kirk of Edinburgh, was the final resting place of John Knox. The church was founded in the 12th century. John Knox became pastor there in 1559 as he led the congregation to become Protestant. He has been known since then as the father of the Presbyterian Church.

Many early church leaders were entombed inside a church or cathedral where they served. Others were laid to rest on the grounds of the church, or in the church’s cemetery. Knox may have been buried in what was a cemetery beside the church, but years later that area was turned into a parking lot. As the old-rock songs says, “They paved paradise, and put up a parking lot.”

The spot where Knox is believed to have been buried is now parking-spot-number 23. No tombstone or statue has been erected on the burial site. There is only a small marble marker, encircle by stones, lying flat on the pavement. The marker reads, “THE ABOVE STONE MARKS THE APPROXIMATE SITE OF THE BURIAL IN ST. GILES GRAVEYARD OF JOHN KNOX, THE GREAT SCOTTISH DIVINE WHO DIED 4 NOVEMBER 1572.

I once saw a picture of a tombstone that read, “I was hoping for a pyramid.” John Knox may not have hoped for a pyramid, or an elaborate tomb, but I must say that I believe one of the great leaders in the Protestant Reformation, and the father of the Presbyterian Church, deserved a more respectful burial site than under a parking space!

Then, I remember that Jesus himself was buried in a borrowed tomb, but only for three days. After all, the grave is not our final destination.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.