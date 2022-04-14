Bill King: He was dead, but not for long

My paternal grandmother died when I was only 5 years old. I called her Grandma King. Obviously, since I was so young, I don’t remember a great amount about her.

She lived with my Aunt Lula in Tallapoosa, Georgia, and I lived with my parents in Rainsville, Alabama. She had crippling arthritis, followed by cancer. I remember Mama telling me not to get on the bed with Grandma, because I might hurt her. Grandma told her to leave that baby alone, and she told me to climb on up there.

Grandma always had a drawer in a chest in her bedroom that was full of candy. My favorite was striped-coconut candy bars. After I had loved on Grandma for a while, and she had loved on me, she said, “Now go in there and get yourself a candy bar.”

Then, one day as we were on our way to Aunt Lula’s house, Mama told me that Grandma King was gone. I don’t remember what I said, but I do remember not understanding.

When we got there, Grandma King was not gone, as Mama had said, but she was not in her bed. She was asleep in a funny looking box, over by the wall. Mama told me that Jesus had taken Grandma home, but I thought no he hasn’t, she’s right there. That was my first experience with death, or at least that I can remember.

Most 5 year olds can’t comprehend the concept of death. I remember being sad when Mama explained to me that we wouldn’t see Grandma anymore. I never saw my grandmother again after that day, but some day, I believe I will. That’s because Grandma King had placed her faith in Jesus Christ, as have I.

One day, Jesus died too. He didn’t die of natural causes, or from a disease such as cancer, but he was executed on a cross. He wasn’t killed because of something he had done, but because of something we had done.

The unusual thing is that after Jesus died, people saw him again. That was due to the fact that he didn’t stay dead. After he had been placed in a tomb, and had been dead for three days, he was raised back to life.

On a day we call Good Friday, we celebrate his death. Celebrating someone’s death may sound like a strange thing to do, but not so in the case of Jesus. One reason it is not is because his death enables us to live eternally. Another reason is because he did not stay dead.

On the day that many call Easter, we celebrate his resurrection from the dead. A group of ladies, who had seen him die, went to anoint his body early the following Sunday, but he was not there. An angel appeared to those ladies, and told them, “He is not here; for He is risen, as He said.”

That is indeed reason to celebrate! For those who have placed our faith in him, we will indeed see him one day. I hope you have a wonderful day of worship and celebration today!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.