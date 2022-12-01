Bill King: How to play pickleball when you’re old and cold

Tis the season to be jolly…and to put on a few extra pounds.

Since 1986, my favorite mode of exercise has been racquetball. Most weeks, I have played two or three times. One reason is because I enjoy doing deep-elbow bends at the dinner table…breakfast table…lunch table…etc. I have come to realize that deep-elbow bends do not contribute to weight loss! Lately, I’ve mostly been on the pickleball courts for exercise.

I guess, because I can’t remember the last time I celebrated a 16th birthday, playing something every day of the week except Sunday has begun to hurt. Now I’m faced with a choice. I can either stop eating or keep playing every day and live with the pain.

By the way, that menthol aroma you smell is my new cologne. I only rub it on what hurts. That would be my knees, ankles, right shoulder, and right wrist, both big toes, and my ears! My hair would probably hurt too, but there’s not enough of it left. A few weeks ago, I visited an orthopedic specialist for the first time ever. I doubt it will be the last. When I asked him what was causing my knee pain, he replied, “Too much birthday cake!”

I’ve decided to back off on racquetball some and keep on with pickleball. It is so much fun that’s it hard to believe it is exercise. There are, however, a couple of problems with playing pickleball with my group of dinkers.

For one thing, the ladies often bring cookies, cakes and other weight-producing goodies. I don’t have a problem with that, but there’s those elbow bends again! Another problem with pickleball is that we play outside. While I do love the great outdoors, it does get cold out there this time of year.

I’m not completely sure why anyone would leave a nice, warm and cozy indoor racquetball court to go outside in the freezing weather to play. It has to be the cookies!

In my older years, my body’s thermostat has messed up, and I have become more-cold natured. When I go out to play pickleball in freezing weather, I’m so bundled up I can hardly move. I’m like Ralphie’s little brother on “A Christmas Story” who said, “I can’t put my arms down!” All those clothes, plus a big wrap-around knee brace, makes me look like either the Michelin Man, or the Abominable Snow Man!

To add insult to injury, my braces cause my skin to break out in a rash. What a dilemma! It’s kind of like pick your own poison…I can either hurt or itch. If I wrap my braces outside my pants, it prevents the rash, but I can’t keep my knee brace in place. The other day it slid down all the way to my ankle, but it felt so good I just left it there!

I may market my new-found discovery. I could call it the slidable knee-and-ankle brace. One brace that helps both joints…a little at a time on each one. I’m really in a “pickle” as to what to do!