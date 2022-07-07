Bill King: 'I don’t remember summers being this hot'

These are indeed strange days in which we find ourselves. Things are happening that I never would have believed. The increase in violence, crime and the price of gasoline are among those things. Now it seems that our summertime temperatures have jumped on the bandwagon.

I have come to believe that we tend to distort our past, to some degree. Possibly, some things were not quite as bad as we remember them. Possibly, some things were also not quite as good as we remember them. We don’t do this on purpose, we just don’t remember things exactly as they were. Now, having said all that, I still say I don’t remember summers being this hot back then!

These past few days have been so hot I didn’t even want to eat. Now that’s bad. That’s also quite unusual for me. Eating is normally one of my favorite indoor sports. I also can’t get enough to drink in the heat. I consumed so much water last week that I’m sure I lowered Saugahatchee Lake by several feet!

In the midst of this current heat wave, my air conditioner decided it was too hot to work. I have about come to that same conclusion myself, but I’m not really happy with my AC’s decision. Someone asked, “Why does the air conditioner always break down in hot weather?” I think that might be because that’s when we run it, and not in cold weather!

I really don’t remember summers being this hot when I was growing up. I did grow up in the mountains of Northeast Alabama. That elevation does cause the temperatures, as well as the humidity, to be a little lower than down here on the plains. My family didn’t even have air conditioning back then. That was mainly for the wealthy, and we were not.

People often ask, “How did we survive without air conditioning?” Well, for one thing, we had no choice. Also, we didn’t know anything else. One reason the heat outside seems so unbearable now is because we are so used to our nice cool houses. Back then, we raised all the windows in the house.

We had a big window fan located at one end of the house to draw out the hot air. We had other box fans in the house to blow on us. We had giant hickory and oak trees that towered over the house and provided shade. If we did get overheated, we had homegrown watermelons and fresh squeezed lemonade that helped dull the pain.

By late afternoon and early evening, if our house had heated up too much, we moved out to the front porch. If that didn’t do the trick, there was a pond directly in front of our house, and a creek beside it. A quick dip usually did the trick.

As Charles Dudley Warner said, and later Mark Twain, “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Obviously, there isn’t much we can do. Just hang on for a few more months, and then we can complain about how cold it is.