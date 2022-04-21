Bill King: In Ireland, you need to watch out for sheep

Do you know what an Irish traffic jam is? Sheep in the middle of the road! Ireland has almost as many sheep as people…seriously. We didn’t see any in the road, but we drove by countless pastures filled with them.

Sheep farmers have been paid by the Irish government to raise sheep. The amount they were paid was based on the number of sheep in their flock.

At one time, government employees counted sheep from a distance. This method was eventually abandoned because some farmers began to paint white spots on boulders that from a distance looked like sheep! Talk about a bang for your buck, or a buck for your rocks. Those must have been low-maintenance sheep!

While farmers were paid for having sheep, dog owners have to pay a dog tax. My mother used to tell me if I didn’t go get a haircut, I was going to have to begin paying dog taxes. For all these years I had no idea what that meant, until my visit to Ireland!

We had the privilege of visiting a local farm to see border collies in action during a traditional sheepdog demonstration. We watched with amazement as the trainer blew a whistle to give commands to his dogs. On command, the dogs put a small flock inside a circle of rocks.

He then told us he was going to separate part of the flock out and have the dogs move them to another pen. He asked us how many we would like for the dogs to separate. We answered three. One by one, the dogs pulled out three sheep, and moved them away from the others and into another pen.

I have often seen pictures of the pasture land in Ireland. I’ve seen the lovely hedgerows, but I did not know until my visit why they are there. I thought they were simply for decoration. They do add distinctive character to the countryside with their patterns, but they actually serve a purpose.

They are like fences that keep the sheep on the owner’s property…sometimes. In western Ireland, some of the farmers use rock walls, rather than hedge rows. Cattle farmers also use rock walls, because cattle will walk right through the hedges. Some farmers also mark their sheep. I kept seeing all these sheep that looked like someone had spray-painted their backs. That was because someone had.

They had large spots of blue, red, pink, etc. The black sheep have a white spot with color inside the white. Each farmer marks his flock with a certain color, so if they wander into a neighbor’s pasture, they can tell whose sheep belongs to which farm. It is similar to branding cattle, but a little less painful.

The Bible refers to God’s people as his sheep. What I learned about sheep in Ireland, gave me better insight into the scripture that says, “All we like sheep have gone astray.” With our truly sheep-like nature, only God could keep up with his sheep and even without hedges or paint!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.