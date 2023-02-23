Last week, Super Bowl LVI was played. Even though it wasn’t originally called The Super Bowl, I remember well watching that first one back in 1967.

That first year it was called the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game.” Since the game has always been played on Sundays, I have not always been able to watch them in their entirety, but I have seen at least a portion of each one.

For many years, I got home from Sunday-evening church in time to catch the second half. Some years we even stayed at church after the evening worship and watched the game together. This year I missed the entire game on Sunday night, but I was able to watch it on Monday morning.

I had accepted an invitation to go to Georgiana, Alabama, that Sunday evening, to do a Valentine’s Banquet program for Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Neither the pastor, nor I, realized it was Super Bowl Sunday when we made our plans. We actually had a good turnout, in spite of the timing, and we had a great time.

I told the church that I was recording the game and planned to watch it later. I asked them to not tell me any scores if they heard them. Not that I thought someone might be getting scores during my program, but you never know. This is, after all, the South, and we do love our football. I know, it’s not college football, but the college season has ended, and we are having withdrawals. We will make do with the NFL once the “real” football season has ended. I’m joking, NFL fans, I’m joking! We don’t love football more than we love the Lord, but we do love it more than baked beans and deviled eggs…and maybe even Billy Bob!

On my way home, I was careful not to turn on “regular” radio. I listened to Sirius Radio, because I didn’t think they would say anything about the game, and they didn’t. It was late when I got home, so I went straight to bed without turning on the television that night or the next morning.

Monday morning I went upstairs to watch this year’s Super Bowl. I had been successful in my avoidance of the game and had no idea who had won. I zipped through the commercials and the half-time show. There is a positive side to watching a recorded game. I watched an almost 4-hour game in 30 minutes! No, not really, but it was much shorter…especially since my recorder stopped recording 5 minutes before the game ended.

What! I was powerfully upset! I went to all that trouble to not know the score and it looked like I still wouldn’t know who won! So, which is better, live or Memorex? By the way, would someone please tell me who won?

Sunday I’m heading to Lanier Baptist Church for a live worship service. I could stay home and watch one on television, but live really is so much better. Besides that, my church probably wouldn’t appreciate that, especially since I’m the pastor!