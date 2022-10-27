Bill King: It doesn’t help to speak to the wrong person

I had just finished my song set at the Syrup Sopping Festival last Saturday. It couldn’t have been a more perfect day. The weather was beautiful, and the crowd was the biggest I’ve seen there in a number of years.

As I walked up on the stage and prepared to sing my first song, I was so excited to think that all those people out there had come to hear me play and sing. Actually, I knew better, but pretending so made me feel better.

Although my vision is not the best in the world, I could see well enough to see exactly what they were doing. They were eating. It was lunch time, and there were plenty of vendors selling all kinds of goodies to eat, plus the kitchen was directly behind the stage. The ironic thing was that they had run out of syrup. They also had run out of seats. So, many of those people that I pretended had come to hear me sing were actually looking for a place to sit down, under roof, and eat their lunch.

I had performed for 45 minutes. I was packing up my instruments and belongings when he motioned me over the side of the stage. I began feeling my pockets for an ink pin, but he didn’t want an autograph. He wanted to give me something. He could have simply dropped his tip in the tip jar at the front of the stage.

No, he wanted to give me an ear full…a piece of his mind. First, he bluntly asked, “When are the cloggers going to be on stage?” I had read the entire list of performers for the day, and there were no cloggers listed. Since I can’t dance, clog, or even skip, I knew he wouldn’t be impressed by a little moving of my feet any more than he had been impressed by my music.

I looked him right in the eye, braced myself as I broke the news to him. I said, “Sir, I don’t think there are any cloggers on the program.” He said, “There weren’t none last year either. I’ve come all the way back over here though, through all this traffic to see them cloggers, and you’re telling me they ain’t gonna be here. I won’t be back. If you don’t have no cloggers, I ain’t coming back again!”

I guess he must have thought I was the one in charge, but the truth is I was just a lowly guitar-picking singer in the lineup. I had nothing to do with the program, or who was performing or who wasn’t.

It doesn’t help much to speak to the wrong person, but Sir, if you happen to read my column, please come back next year. I’ve never clogged a step in my life, but I have been to Ireland, and I saw the dancers there. I understand that is considered to have been one of the parent-dance forms of Appalachian Clogging. Maybe that might help me to learn a few moves before next year.