Bill King: May I ask you a question?

If you have children, by the time they started school you have been asked approximately 1,293,000 questions!

Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but almost all children go through a stage where they can ask more questions than a trial lawyer.

They first ask “what” questions. This usually begins when they are close to 3 years old. We don’t need to be too impatient with them because they are learning to identify things they may have never seen before. How are they going to learn the difference between a banana and a baboon unless they ask?

Hey, I’m an old guy and I still do the same thing. As a matter of fact, that next to the last sentence was a question. Quite often, I see a semi-truck rolling down the highway with a load of something that’s looks like it came from Mars. Naturally, I ask, “What is that?”

The second stage of questions are the “why” questions. Those begin at around 3 years of age and last until they are no longer living under our roof.

The preschooler may ask questions like, “Why does it get dark at night?” In a few years, they may ask, “Why do I have to come home before it gets dark?” A teenager may ask, “Why do I have to come home before midnight?” The difference is that the preschooler questions things, but the teenager questions us!

Even though those ages and stages may be in our rearview mirror, or even gone completely out sight, we may still ask those same kinds of questions. Some questions may bug us, and some may even haunt us.

For instance, why does round pizza come in a square box? Why do we have to put our 2 cents in, but it is only a penny for our thoughts? Why were we able to put a man on the moon before we were able to put wheels on luggage? Why did the dog Goofy walk on his back legs but Pluto walked on all four?

If corn oil is made from corn, and olive oil is made from olives, what about baby oil? Why do we continue to press the buttons on a remote control when we know the batteries are dead? If we eat mashed potatoes but press the buttons in an elevator, why aren’t they called pressed potatoes? Why didn’t Tarzan have a beard? When we see a sign that says “wet paint,” why are we tempted to touch it? Why does the person checking us out at the store need our email address, and why on earth do we give it to them?

There are some questions we may never be able to answer and some things we may never understand, as long as we live in this world. This is where faith comes in, and I have faith to believe that this world is not all there is. As the old song says, “We’ll understand it better by and by.”