Bill King: Missing one celebration but finding another one

I was as excited about hearing the music of Ireland and Scotland as I was about seeing the beauty of the two countries. Neither disappointed.

We enjoyed a good dose of Irish music that first night. After enjoying a big bowl of Irish stew for dinner, we went to a traditional-Irish concert at The Landsdowne Theatre. My head bobbed a few times, but I refused to sleep through such a treat.

Three band members sang and played guitar, flute, penny whistle and the Irish bagpipes. A young lady performed river dances for us during several of the songs. The Irish bagpipes, known as the uilleann pipes, were beautiful. They are slightly different from the Scottish bagpipes, which we may be more familiar with. While they sound similar, the uilleann pipes are inflated by a small set of bellows that are pumped with the right arm, rather than by air blown into them by mouth.

Later, in Scotland, several kilt-clad bagpipers played on the streets of Edinburgh. I so wanted to bring a bagpipe home with me. I could imagine myself performing as Bro. Billy Bob, dressed in a kilt and playing a bagpipe. I did get a kilt and a penny whistle, so watch out!

Thursday finally came and brought St. Patrick’s Day with it. Our lodging in Dublin was at The Gresham Hotel. The old-grand hotel is two blocks from the River Liffey, a few blocks from the Temple Bar area, on O’Connell Street, in the heart of the city.

The historic hotel opened its door in 1817 and has hosted such guests as Dwight D. Eisenhower, Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles, John Wayne, and now, Bill and Jean King, and other Opelikans!

I had no idea that the main parade route would be directly in front of our hotel. While we were in Dublin, the stands that lined the streets for Wednesday’s big parade were already in place. I was reminded of once when I was in New York City the week before Thanksgiving. I’ve never been to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but I have seen the stands. Now I can say that I’ve never been to Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, but I have seen the stands.

Before lunch, we were in the small town of Kilkenny. Kilkenny is couple of hours southwest of Dublin, but it felt like a different country. To celebrate the national holiday, this beautiful little town hosted a street fair. Local artisans had set up tents filled with their arts and crafts. It was great!

I wasn’t homesick, but when I spotted a sign on a tent that read, “Barbecue,” my mind drifted toward Alabama. I thought, “Alright! Some ribs, pulled pork or chicken! Drowning in red barbecue sauce.

I asked, “What kind of barbecue do you have?” They replied, “Hamburgers or hot dogs…cooked on the barbecue grill!” What! But they were delicious. As we thoroughly enjoyed the festivities of this beautiful hamlet, I was reminded that bigger is not always better! And, we even got to see the big parade in Dublin later that day after all…on television!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.