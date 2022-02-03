Bill King: My laptop has now become a Baptist

I’ve worn out several laptops over that last 30 years. Now that I think about it, my cars usually last longer than my computers. If the car manufactories ever figure out how to make cars become obsolete as quickly as computer do, we will be in big trouble.

My newest laptop is like a high-dollar car…it came loaded with all the bells and whistles. Well, actually, I’m not sure if it was the bells or the whistles, but a few of the extra items had to be loaded after I bought it.

I don’t even have to turn this one on. I just open it up, and magically the screen lights up and comes on. It’s fast too. Unlike some I’ve owned in the past, this one will come on before the next lunar eclipse occurs! One of the things I like most about my new one is the touch screen. I’ll never buy anything else. I don’t have to hunt and peck…I just see and touch!

Now the reason I bought a new laptop is because my old one became a Baptist. Oh no, I don’t have anything against Baptists. I often speak and do programs in churches of various denominations, but I am a Baptist. Honestly, I don’t really believe my old laptop became a Baptist, but I have no doubt that it was baptized…by full immersion! And, like a few Baptists I have known, it didn’t work anymore after that!