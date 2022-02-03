Bill King: My laptop has now become a Baptist

I’ve worn out several laptops over that last 30 years. Now that I think about it, my cars usually last longer than my computers. If the car manufactories ever figure out how to make cars become obsolete as quickly as computer do, we will be in big trouble.
My newest laptop is like a high-dollar car…it came loaded with all the bells and whistles. Well, actually, I’m not sure if it was the bells or the whistles, but a few of the extra items had to be loaded after I bought it.
I don’t even have to turn this one on. I just open it up, and magically the screen lights up and comes on. It’s fast too. Unlike some I’ve owned in the past, this one will come on before the next lunar eclipse occurs! One of the things I like most about my new one is the touch screen. I’ll never buy anything else. I don’t have to hunt and peck…I just see and touch!
Now the reason I bought a new laptop is because my old one became a Baptist. Oh no, I don’t have anything against Baptists. I often speak and do programs in churches of various denominations, but I am a Baptist. Honestly, I don’t really believe my old laptop became a Baptist, but I have no doubt that it was baptized…by full immersion! And, like a few Baptists I have known, it didn’t work anymore after that!
If you know Jean, my sweet-loving wife, you know that she goes with a drink in her hand almost all the time. No, not that kind of drink. It is a brewed drink, but it is brewed ice tea. On a good hot day, she goes through about a gallon.
She has a couple of tea glasses that hold almost that much as a good-size swimming pool! I’ve warned Cocoa (Fifteen), our mini dox, about getting too close to those full glasses, for fear she might fall in and drown.
Of course, I am teasing. Her tea glasses aren’t quit that big, but they are big enough that if a full one gets “tumped” over, it can cause a small flash flood. If a cell phone, or a lap top computer, is setting nearby, the result can be disastrous!
I know you are way ahead of me and have already figured out what happened to my old laptop. Actually, it was only about one year old, but once a computer has been fully immersed, whether in water or ice tea, it becomes like a few other Baptists I know, it won’t work anymore!
Since it was closed, I thought, I even prayed, that enough liquid had not gotten inside to do any harm. I was wrong. Many years ago, my computer died, and I lost 40-pages of my doctoral dissertation. The good news is that costly lesson taught me the importance of backing up everything. This time, that lesson, with the assistance of the cloud, paid off.
Let me leave you with one final thought. Unless you are a computer, cell phone or remote control, being baptized is not a bad thing.
Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.