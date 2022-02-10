Bill King: Saturdays evenings were a special family time

The last item we got ready were our shoes. I had one pair of Sunday shoes, and I didn’t wear them anywhere except to church. They came off and stored back under my bed as soon as I got home after church.

Even though they usually didn’t need it, they got a fresh coat of polish every Saturday night. We even had our very old shoe polish kit. It is a wooden box with two doors that open outward on the top. On one side were the words, “Kiwi Shoe Groomer,” with a picture of a kiwi…the bird, not the fruit. Above the doors was a carrying handle that served a double purpose. You could use it to carry to kit, or use it to place your foot on for a final buffing of the wax.

Inside the box were a couple of tins of paste shoe polish, two brush applicators (one for brown, and one for black), two shining brushes, and a buffing clothes. Once you finish buffing, you could see to comb your hair in the reflection! No, not really, but they did shine…even the backs. Amazingly, I still have that polish kit!

We usually stayed up later on Saturdays, because “Gunsmoke” came on a 9. Since Dad liked it, Mama let us stay up, but always said, “Alright, but in the morning, I’m not going to call you but once.”