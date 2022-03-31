Bill King: St. Patrick’s Day in St. Patrick’s land

I have forever wanted to visit Ireland. Jean and I have spent the last two weeks in that “Neck-of-the-Woods.” Our journeys included Ireland, Scotland and a couple of plane changes in London.

I even got lost in Heathrow, but perhaps that’s another story, for another week.

Our explorations began in the capital city of Dublin. When we first planned our trip, we didn’t realize we would be there on St. Patrick’s Day.

Numerous people had told us that the holiday wasn’t really a big deal in Ireland. Sometimes, numerous people don’t know what they are talking about. St. Patrick’s Day is huge in Ireland. It’s their second most important national holiday, right behind Christmas. While it may be true that Chicago and New York often draw larger crowds to their St. Patrick’s parades, more than 400,000 came Dublin’s parade on O’Connell Street.

The parade passed right in front of our hotel, but we marched out of town before it got to us. As much as we would have loved to have seen the parade live, we got out of Dodge, as well as Dublin, before all those marching bands from America started marching.

We had other places to go and things to see. Otherwise, we would not have gotten out of Dodge until shortly before the Christmas parade begins. We did watch the parade later on television.

So then, exactly who was this man who is so celebrated? He was never officially canonized, but he is the Patron Saint of Ireland.

He was not Irish by birth, but either British or Scottish. At around 16, probably in the 5th century, he was captured by a band of Irish raiders and taken to Ireland. He was held in captivity there for six years, and forced to work as a shepherd.

It was during his days of solitude, with only sheep, that he became a Christian. He broke away and returned home, but later became a cleric and went back to Ireland. He is credited with having brought Christianity to the island - an island that had been more pagan than Christian. Celtic beliefs and dogmas, taught mainly by the Druids, was common and widespread.

Legend has it that Patrick chased all the snakes from the island. While it is true that there aren’t any venomous snakes on the island, or any vicious predators, St. Patrick’s legend may be more symbolic than realistic. Some believe the snakes he chased away were not literal, but rather the false doctrines and teaching of the Druids. He replaced those with the teachings of Christ. Much like the Apostle Paul, he was an early Christian missionary, but to Ireland.

I’ll share more details about our travels for the next few weeks, or until you say, “I wish he’d hush about that, and talk about something else.” You know, it’s kind of like when a grandmother asks, “Would you like to see pictures of my grandchildren?”

These days, we all have 38,578 pictures of our grands on our cellphones, so we grandparents can be quite dangerous…not to mention boresome. I now have almost that many pictures of Ireland and Scotland on my phone!

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.