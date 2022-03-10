Bill King: The amazing Armadillo Rodeo

I love watching a good rodeo. I especially love to watch cowboys riding those huge bulls.

Although I’ve never been to a real rodeo in person, I have been to the amazing Armadillo Rodeo…several times. Did you just ask, “What is The Armadillo Rodeo?”

Imagine an overweight, miniature, dappled dachshund, racing alongside a fully-grown armadillo, and then jumping on the banded-bandit’s back and riding him like he was a bucking broncho? Well, I haven’t exactly seen her ride the armadillo, but I have imagined it.

I’ve written many times about Cocoa and the now late Ginger. I haven’t told you about another four-legged creature that lives at our house. His name is Armond. Armond isn’t a dog. Armond is an armadillo, who lives in a hole in the ground, in our backyard. Actually, he has two holes in the ground. One is outside our wooden-privacy fence, and the other is just inside it.

I don’t remember seeing these strange looking animals when I was growing up. I have read that they first migrated to Alabama in the 1940s. They traveled all the way from South and Central America, up through Texas, and then headed East, and somewhat North.

I grew up in the extreme northeastern part of the state, where they are less common due to the colder weather. Some humorists have referred to them as a possum-in-armor, or dead ones as possum-on-the-half-shell. I don’t care for oysters-on-the-half-shell, and I don’t intend to try armadillos. Because so many of them are found dead on our highways, some have also referred to them as “hillbilly speed bumps.” Although they appear to lumber across the road at slow speeds, please, don’t be fooled. An adult armadillo can reach speeds of up to 30-miles-per-hour. If you don’t believe me, just ask Cocoa!

When Ginger (65) was still alive, many nights when I took her and Cocoa out for their final call-of-nature before bedtime, they dropped by to say goodnight to Armond. Armond usually came out to greet them, and then led the chase across our backyard.

If they had actually ever caught him, I’m not sure what they would have done. They might have been like Wiley E. Coyote in the one episode I saw when he actually caught the Road Runner. He held up a sign that read, “Now what?”

I even wrote a little song about The Armadillo Rodeo. I wrote it from Cocoa’s and Ginger’s perspective. It’s to the tune of “Amarillo by Morning.” My lyrics in the first verse are: “Armadillo by morning-chased out of his hole-that hard shell on his back-is all that he has on-when that sun is high-in that Bama sky-I hope I’ve caught his derriere-Armadillo by morning-armadillo-I’ll be there.”

Sometimes in life, we may be like Cocoa and Ginger. We may chase after things that we will never catch. We may even be like Wiley E. Coyote, and not know what to do next, if we do catch them. I guess we all should be sure that whatever we are chasing after is indeed worth all that effort.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.