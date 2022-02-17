Bill King: The first banquet season of the year has arrived

There are others who have a sense of humor, but circumstances in their lives have robbed them of their joy and their laughter. They may be dealing with some level of depression. Often, these are people who have lost loved ones.

We often spend time with family and loved ones during holidays. When those people are no longer with us, those holidays can become difficult.

Holidays such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day can be hard for adults who have no children or have lost children. A mother once thanked me after one of my programs for making her laugh. She said it was her first time she had been able to laugh since her son was killed several years earlier.

Valentine’s Day can be especially difficult for widows and widowers. The theme of this unofficial holiday is love. When the love of our life is no longer in our life, this season can be difficult.

Many churches have banquets that they call “Sweetheart banquets.” I have called them this myself, but stopped after a widow once told me she couldn’t come because she didn’t have a sweetheart to bring. She caused me to realize there are many like her, so we started calling our banquet a “heart banquet.”