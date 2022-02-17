Bill King: The first banquet season of the year has arrived

This month marks the 20th year since I began doing humor as Bro Billy Bob.
My first event was a Valentine’s banquet at the church where I served as pastor. Even though this has not been my main profession, I have been blessed to have had more than 1,000 outings as Billy Bob since that unassuming start.
I do programs throughout the year; however, December and February have always been my two busiest months. Obviously, since Christmas and Valentine’s come in those two months, that’s when most churches and groups have banquets and/or special events. Sadly, those months are two of the hardest for some people.
I give groups a light-hearted program through my stories and songs, and hope to at the least leave them with a smile on their faces, and at most give them a few out-loud laughs. The smile on my face comes from knowing I’ve put a smile on theirs. I have realized that there are some individuals who have a hard time finding their smile.
Unfortunately, there may be a couple of reasons for this. Some people simply have no sense of humor. I say these individuals are humor blind…they can’t see the humor in anything. They don’t seem to have the ability to laugh at anything, no matter how funny it may be. Try this little test. Smile as big as you possibly can. I guarantee it won’t cause your ears to pop off the sides of your head!
There are others who have a sense of humor, but circumstances in their lives have robbed them of their joy and their laughter. They may be dealing with some level of depression. Often, these are people who have lost loved ones.
We often spend time with family and loved ones during holidays. When those people are no longer with us, those holidays can become difficult.
Holidays such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day can be hard for adults who have no children or have lost children. A mother once thanked me after one of my programs for making her laugh. She said it was her first time she had been able to laugh since her son was killed several years earlier.
Valentine’s Day can be especially difficult for widows and widowers. The theme of this unofficial holiday is love. When the love of our life is no longer in our life, this season can be difficult.
Many churches have banquets that they call “Sweetheart banquets.” I have called them this myself, but stopped after a widow once told me she couldn’t come because she didn’t have a sweetheart to bring. She caused me to realize there are many like her, so we started calling our banquet a “heart banquet.”
We promoted our event by saying, “You may not have a sweetheart, but every living person has a heart! If you have a heart, come, this banquet is for you!”
Everybody needs some laughter, but, more importantly, everybody needs to be loved. If you know someone who has lost the love of their life, show them a little-extra love and attention, especially this month.
Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.