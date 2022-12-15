Bill King: The joy of the journey

It has been said that the journey is often better than the destination. Sometimes, however, the journey itself must be endured in order to reach the final destination.

Jean and I love to travel. We have just returned from our second trip to Europe this year. This time we went to Germany and Austria. No, not the country with kangaroos. We saw some of the world’s most beautiful countryside and structures.

Our flight to Germany was long and tiresome but worth it. We flew all night long and were awake all night long too! Actually, I think I dozed off once, but then one of the ladies sitting behind us lost her glasses on the floor. I’m still not sure if she crawled under my seat, or if she turned loose Ray Steven’s Mississippi revival squirrel under there. It felt like she was doing gymnastics under my already uncomfortable seat.

Then her friend said, “Let me turn on the light on my phone so you can see.” I’m glad she said that, or I might have thought that I had died and was seeing that bright light they talk about! She was also giving us all play-by-play commentary…in her none-whisper voice!

Once we arrived in Germany, the mode of transportation there was most amazing. We flew into Frankfurt, then boarded a giant boat in Nuremberg. That riverboat was our home, as well as our mode of transportation for the week as we cruised through Southern Germany and across Austria all the way to Vienna. We dined like kings on the ship, as well as in some of the cities along the way. Well, of course we are Kings, but in name only.

In a couple of weeks, we will celebrate the birth of a real king. Jesus was not just a king in name, but a king like no other. He is in fact the King of all Kings!

Shortly before his birth, his parents had to make a long, hard journey. Because of a decree sent out by Caesar Augustus, they traveled from Galilee to Joseph’s homeland of Bethlehem to be taxed. Their mode of transportation was not a car, bus, plane or riverboat. It probably was on foot or, at best, by donkey…one donkey. That would have been at least a five-day journey.

One might think that the parents of the coming messiah and Savior would have been provided the best transportation. To make matters even harder, Mary was with child. Can you imagine traveling across that country by foot, or on an animal, when you are close to bearing a child?

There probably was not much joy in the journey for Joseph, but especially for Mary. Finally, they reached their destination, but once they arrived there was nowhere for them to stay.

Soon after, baby Jesus reached his destination as well – this world. He was born in a stable, slept in a manger, and died on a cross, so you and I might have the means to reach our final destination too - heaven. Thank you, Mary, Joseph and especially Jesus!