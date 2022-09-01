Bill King: 'The laborer is worthy of his wages'

I have heard stories of old-time preachers, as well as doctors, who were paid by poor people with such things as chickens and eggs. I was paid with a duck once. It wasn’t even a real duck, but a wooden one.

I had driven almost 500 miles, one way, to do a Billy Bob appearance. I had planned to come back home for the other 500 miles! My host told me up front he didn’t know how much they could pay me, but they would feed me a great meal, give me a love offering, and allow me to sell my books and CDs.

Unfortunately, there was not a great crowd there that night. The thing I’ve learned through the years about love offerings is that if only a few people come out, well, you know, they don’t offer much love!

The pastor said, “I’m so sorry, but we can’t pay you for coming. I am going to give you a duck.” He gave me a hand-carved, painted-duck decoy. He said it was a collector’s item. It did have a number carved on the bottom.

Since I am not a duck hunter, and since I am not a duck-decoy collector, my first thought was, “What am I going to do with this?” My second thought was, “How am I going to buy gas to get back home?” Actually, I did have enough money with me for gas, but just in case, I asked the store attendant if he might be interested in buying a wooden duck. He laughed and said “A wooden duck?” I said, “That laugh will be one dollar, please.”

Fortunately, that was not the only place I had scheduled on that trip. I did programs in two other churches, and they paid me. So, I then had a grand total of three ducks! No, I’m teasing. They paid me with real money. The kind you can use to buy gasoline.

In case you are wondering whatever became of my wooden duck, I still have it. He now sets on a shelf in my woodshop. For many years, I kept him in my office at work. I have told the story many times to people who came in asked about the duck. They always laughed, but seemed puzzled when I said, “That will be one dollar.”

My greatest laughter came one day when my grandson Drew, who was about 3 or 4, was with me at my office. I had stepped out for a few minutes. When I came back in, Drew had put a dog’s lease around that duck’s neck and was dragging it around on the floor, saying “Here duckie, here duckie.” That memory, and the picture of it that I still have, has provided me lots of laughter many times through the years.

Next Monday is Labor Day. This is a national holiday when we pay tribute to the working people in our nation. If someone does a job or service for you, please do more than simply pay tribute to them. Pay them…and not with a duck! Remember, the Bible says, “The laborer is worthy of his wages.”

Happy Labor Day!