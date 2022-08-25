Bill King: The mystery of my disappearing bird feed

I will be the first to admit that I am no ornithologist. I don’t know a great deal about our feathered flying friends, but I can tell the difference between a blue jay and a blue bird.

Blue birds will build in the wooden boxes I build for them. Blue Jays will not.

I know the difference between a robin and an oriole. They do look similar to one another, but an oriole is a professional baseball player in Baltimore. I know those birds circling in the sky over the recently deceased are buzzards and not bald eagles.

I know that the bird in the woods behind my house that hoots during the night is either an owl, or me trying to imitate an owl and answer him. What I didn’t know was what kind of bird kept devouring the seeds in our bird feeder.

We had put up a pretty large bird feeder. We would fill that thing full, and within a day or two, it was empty again. It reminded me of when my two teenaged nephews lived with us. We would buy groceries for the next week, but the next day they were all gone…vanished. I’m talking about the cupboards bare and the frig empty. Maybe we have teenage birds!

I considered ordering a dump-truck load of bird seed just to keep up. I wondered what kinds of birds could eat so much bird seed. An eagle could eat that much, but they are carnivores. Maybe the buzzards had cleaned up their act and decided to become vegetarians, or at least seedetarians. (Yes, I made that up).

I considered putting up posters in the neighborhood that said, “Be on the lookout for a giant sparrow! Then one day, we caught the culprit. Caught him red handed, performing grand larceny in grand fashion.

It was a four-legged bird that couldn’t even fly, but he could jump so far that it looked like he was flying. The ornithologists probably would not agree with me, but I think they call them squirrel birds!

Our bird feeder is located on top of a tall pole. Sometimes they climbed up the side of the house to the window sill, and from there they jumped to the bird feeder. Some of the more adroit ones actually climbed the pole.

Honestly, I’ve never seen a pole dancer except on “Law and Order,” but I think those squirrels thought that’s what they were. I think they even did a few handstands on the pole, at least they did until Jean greased it down with cooking oil!

Those poor little seed-stealing squirrels. You should have seen them trying to climb that greased pole. They probably said to their beloved, “Ethel, I seem to be losing my grip…either on the pole or with reality!” Those jumping rodents flew from the window sill, landing on the pole, and slipped down faster than a fireman sliding down to rush to a 3-alarm fire! I must admit, it was quite humorous.

What’s not humorous is people who steal what doesn’t belong to them. I believe that is prohibited by God’s law, as well as man’s.