Jean and I were in our early 30s when we bought our first house. We had been married for 13 years, but had never had the opportunity to become young homeowners.

We wed as college students and lived in campus apartments for married students during college and seminary. Graduation came and we lived in church-provided housing after that. I am thankful for the provided housing, but when the opportunity finally came to buy our own house, we had built no equity. We quickly realized that we didn’t have enough savings for the necessary down payment. We needed $3,000 to close. I knew my widowed mother didn’t have it, so I didn’t even ask. I didn’t know anyone else to turn to for the needed funds.

A member of the church I was leaving asked me to come see him. He asked how much I needed to close on the house. When he handed me the exact amount we needed, I said, “I can’t accept this.” When he asked, “Why not?” I replied, “Because I don’t know how or when I can repay it.” I’ll never forget him saying, “Did anyone say anything about repaying it?” I thought that no one had ever given me such a gift, but actually, someone had given even more.

Wayne, a friend of mine, had a brother who was dying from kidney failure. His only hope for survival appeared to be a transplant. Wayne risked his life by donating one of his kidneys. He lived the remainder of his life with only one kidney. That, my friends, is love.

Both of the gifts I’ve shared about were tremendous acts of kindness. They were given out of hearts of love. I will always appreciate what my friend and former church member did for Jean and me. What Wayne did for his brother was an act that even went a step further. My friend gave out of what he had, but Wayne gave part of himself. He gave part of his body. His donation could have easily cost him his life. He lived many years after his sacrificial gift, but he was willing to die so his brother might live.

There is one who gave, so all of us might live. He didn’t just give part of his body, but he gave his entire body. He gave his all. His name, of course, is Jesus.

This week, which we call Holy Week, we pause to remember and celebrate what Jesus did for you and me. When Jesus died on a cross, exactly what did he do for us? The hymn “He Paid a Debt” may say it best. It says, “He paid a debt He did not owe, I owed a debt I could not pay, I needed someone to wash my sins away.” Another hymn says, “Jesus paid it all, all to him I owe.” No greater gift has ever been given or ever will be.

This weekend we celebrate the sacrifice Jesus made for us, as well as His magnificent resurrection from the dead. Thank you, to all who have given, but especially to Jesus!