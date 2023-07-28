When I heard that my grandson was going to be born in late July, I hoped he would be born on my birthday. I voiced my wish to his mother, but she was definitely not in favor.

“Everyone needs their own birthday and not one to be shared with someone else,” she said.

I accused her of holding out for two days on birthing my grandson.

William Andrew Wood, better known as Drew, was born on July 30, 2009, two days after my birthday. He will turn 14 years old this week, and I will turn a slightly rust color.

Drew is our pride and joy. He is the only grandchild of the only child Gigi and I have, so I can say that. Maybe he is a little spoiled, but he takes it quite well.

Drew and I may not share the same birthday, but we do share many other things. Ironically, we do normally share the same birthday party, dinner, or whatever form the current year’s celebration comes in.

Oh, yeah, of course we have our differences. Even though our birthday is only two days apart, our birth year is slightly more. So that means he’s into a few things I don’t understand.

For instance, I don’t wear a sweatshirt hoodie with the hood on my head in the middle of summer, even if that is the trend. I’m at the age where comfort is more important than fashion. We don’t always listen to same kind of music. He will listen to some of my old classic stuff, and I will listen to some of his new stuff.

Through the years, we have done so many things together. He is usually at our house two-or-three times a week and often overnight.

We have a woodshop in the backyard. We call it B & D Woodshop. That stands for Bill and Drew. We’ve built several things together there. Woodshops can get messy, so Drew is fond of saying we’ve “got to clean this mess up.”

He doesn’t know it yet —I hope —but I built him a walnut and white oak chess board for his birthday. He loves to play chess, and most any kind of card or board game. He, Gigi and I play those games quite often when he’s at our house.

He loves to swim in our pool, but honestly, he does more of that with Gigi than with me. We love to fish together. Last year, the entire family even went deep-sea fishing, and Drew caught the biggest fish.

It was a 32-inch redfish. He has played racquetball with me since he was big enough to hold a racquet, but lately our game is pickleball. We both love it. During the summer, while he’s out of school, we play together at least twice a week. He has become a pretty good player.

My family is the light of my life and Drew shines brightly. Happy birthday, Drew Wood. I love you, buddy!