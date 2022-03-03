Bill King: These uncertain days in which we live

One happened on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. More than 2,400 American died at Pearl Harbor, and 1,000 more were injured. President Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan the very next day.

The response probably was not exactly what Japan had expected, and the results certainly were not what they wanted. Japan’s Admiral Yamamoto said, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with terrible resolve.”

The other attack happened on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. This attack on America was not by another country, but by a group religious extremists. That day 2,877 people were killed by 19 hijackers who committed suicide in carrying out their evil mission. More than 6,000 others were injured.

As terrible and as heart breaking as those attacks were, our nation was not destroyed by their cowardly acts of violence and murder. We responded with unity, strength, and prayer. A few days after 9-11, to a joint session of Congress, President George W. Bush declared a war on terrorism. I’m praying Ukraine will not be destroyed either.