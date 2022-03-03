Bill King: These uncertain days in which we live

This past week, I watched with great disapproval an unprovoked attack in Europe of one country on their neighbor.
Not only was the invasion and attack of Russia on Ukraine unprovoked, it was also unnecessary. Ukraine did not appear, as far as I’m aware, to pose any threat to Russia. This newly born war, like many others that have been fought in the past, appears to have been born out of a spirit of greed, and a need for domination and control.
We have watched for weeks as Putin built up his military around the border Russia shares with Ukraine. As I watched the events unfold prior to the invasion, I was reminded of the board game called Risk.
The game board is a map of the world, containing continents and territories. Each player has plastic game pieces called armies. Players build up their armies in a territory they already occupy, in order to become strong enough to wage war on a neighboring territory. The problem with what has happened in Ukraine is that this is not a game. This is real life, with real living and breathing people. Many lives have already been taken, and unless this action does not stop soon, there is no telling how many more will die. It begs the question, “For what purpose?”
More than once, our own nation has been on the receiving end of such unprovoked attacks. At least two such attacks come to my mind.
One happened on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. More than 2,400 American died at Pearl Harbor, and 1,000 more were injured. President Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan the very next day.
The response probably was not exactly what Japan had expected, and the results certainly were not what they wanted. Japan’s Admiral Yamamoto said, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with terrible resolve.”
The other attack happened on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. This attack on America was not by another country, but by a group religious extremists. That day 2,877 people were killed by 19 hijackers who committed suicide in carrying out their evil mission. More than 6,000 others were injured.
As terrible and as heart breaking as those attacks were, our nation was not destroyed by their cowardly acts of violence and murder. We responded with unity, strength, and prayer. A few days after 9-11, to a joint session of Congress, President George W. Bush declared a war on terrorism. I’m praying Ukraine will not be destroyed either.
Is the attack by Russia on Ukraine the beginning of World War III? That is the question many have been asking. Please, let us pray that it is not! Others have asked, “Could this lead to the final destruction of the world?” Since “I am not a prophet or the son of a prophet,” I cannot answer that question. I can and will say that this is a world situation that needs our attention, and certainly our prayers.
Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.