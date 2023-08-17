Last week, I shared with you a little about our visit to The Ark Encounter in Kentucky. I was awestruck by several things about this replica of Noah’s ark, but first, and perhaps most of all, was the sheer size of that thing. That is a big boat!

The day after we toured the ark, we set out on a big journey to see something even bigger than the ark. We set out on a three-day, stop-and-go journey to see The World’s Longest Yard Sale. It stretched out for 690 miles and across parts of six states.

South to north, The World’s Longest Yard Sale runs from Gadsen, Alabama, to Addison, Michigan. It runs through Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. No, it is not one continuous yard sale down that stretch of highway, but you won’t travel far until you come to the next one. There are so many, we quickly realized we had to pick and choose which ones to see.

If you like shopping yard sales, this is the place for you. It happens once a year, and has done so since 1987. It begins on the first Thursday of August and ends the following Sunday. This year was our first venture down the yard sale trail. Jean and I picked up the trail on Thursday, in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and stayed with it southward through the remaining four states.

We discovered along the way that the yard sale offers two things. I’ll give you the first this week and the second next time.

First, there is the opportunity to look at more stuff than any antique store or Buc-ee’s could ever have. Did you just ask, “What kind of stuff?” If you can name it, they probably had it. There was old stuff, new stuff, nice stuff, and junk stuff. Jean was looking for a large crock, like your mama made pickles or sauerkraut in. She found a 6-gallon one that is setting in our kitchen as I’m writing.

She also found a white enamel dishpan with black edging. It had a hole in the bottom, so she can’t wash dishes in it. I’m really not convinced that she ever intended to wash dishes in it, especially since we have a dishwasher. It already has flowers planted in it and is setting on our back porch. She also bought a bunch of books for the book walk at our church’s fall festival.

I was looking for wooden furniture I could rebuild or repurpose. I found one small table, which sets in my booth wearing a fresh coat of bay breeze blue mineral paint. I scanned through a multitude of vinyl LPs, but walked away with none. I either already had what they had, or used to have them. I paid $5 for the ones I had, and they wanted $40.

Those old things we saw and bought reminded me of past times in my life. Those times were special, not because of those things, but because they were spent with special people. Things are just things, but people are a gift from God.