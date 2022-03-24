Bill King: We need a little more front porch time

I grew up with a front porch. Now that I think about, I may have grown up on the front porch!

We spent a lot of time out there, especially Mama and me. Back in those days, it seemed like everybody had a front porch, and they sat on it. This was back in the days before decks behind houses came into vogue. Some of my favorite childhood memories include front-porch time.

I’ve always loved those old houses with the large wrap-around porches. Our porch wasn’t that large, but large enough to hold Mama, my sister, me and at least one highly-qualified yard dog.

Our porch also served as a doghouse. It was high enough for our dogs to walk under and sleep there. It was also high enough for a young boy to crawl under and visit his dogs, or hide from his mama.

The only air conditioning we had in the house was a large window fan. It didn’t actually condition the air, it just moved it around. We spent many evenings sitting on the porch, where it was cooler, listening to the evening symphony by the bullfrogs and crickets. Sometimes a few tree frogs and an owl threw in a few notes.

I don’t mean to whine, but Mama and I had our share of problems. She became a widow at the age of 48. We often discussed and solved our problems while sitting on the porch. We even had some prayer time out there.

We didn’t have the kind of front porch that we could sit on and speak to the neighbors as they passed by. That’s only because neighbors didn’t pass by. Our house was at the end of a long-dirt driveway.

Our neighbors did come to visit, and we often had our visits on the front porch. They pulled up a chair, a rocker or a porch swing. They had a glass of lemonade or tea, or perhaps a cup of coffee. Neighbors actually knew one another back then. We visited in one another’s homes, or at least on their front porches.

Things have certainly changed since those days. My old homeplace is gone now…the house, porch and even the pond. The pond has been drained and filled in, and a carwash sets where I used to fish and swim.

Since most of us have air conditioning now, and the house is cooler than the porch, we stay inside. If we do sit outside now, it is usually on the back porch or deck. I guess we moved to the back because we wanted our privacy.

Maybe some people had neighbors they didn’t want to stop by and visit, so they hide from them behind their house. Often, we don’t even know our neighbors well enough to know their children’s names, if we know them at all.

I don’t necessarily want to go back to the old days, but maybe we could all use a little more front-porch time…and get to know one another.

Bill King is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.