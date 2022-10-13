Bill King: What could be any better than biscuits?

When the server at any restaurant asks, “Biscuits or cornbread?” I always answer, “Biscuits.” I don’t even have to think about it.

Yes, I know this is the South, and I am definitely a southern boy, but I don’t particularly love cornbread. I do, however, LOVE a good biscuit! I especially love them swimming in syrup. I’m talking about the biscuit soaked in syrup and running off the sides and onto the plate. Oh, and my syrup of choice is sorghum. That is pronounced like sore-gum.

Now that I have your mouth watering and your brain wondering where you might get this great delicacy of the South, I’ll tell you. Saturday, Oct. 22, is Syrup Sopping Day in Loachapoka, Alabama. If you’ve never been to Syrup Sopping Day, or to downtown Loachapoka, you have missed one of life’s great treats. If you have been, then no doubt, you want to go again.

They will bake more biscuits on that one day than your grandma made in a whole month of Sundays. You can get your syrup right there too, so you can baptize your biscuits on the spot. You can buy a jar to take home too. You can even watch as the sap is squeezed from the cane by a mule-drawn cane press and then the syrup is cooked right there before your eyes.

In case you aren’t a syrup loving kind of person, look me up and we’ll have prayer for you! Seriously, you can also get other homemade goodies like apple butter, jams, and jellies to spread on your biscuits…maybe even on sweet-potato biscuits.

There’s even-more good news. Besides all the good stuff to eat, there will be numerous arts-and-crafts demonstrations on the grounds. These may include spinning, weaving, quilting, blacksmith forging, and rope making. There will be a multitude of booths/tents set up where you may buy some of these and other items. On the Pioneer Park side of the road there are several old buildings to see and tour. These include Dr. McClain’s old medical office, the main museum building, a farm-implement collection, a blacksmith shop, a gin office, and the oldest-standing cabin in the state. There is also a wonderful vegetable and flower garden on the grounds that you may walk through.

Throughout the day, there will be music on the stage with plenty of covered seating. Yours truly will once again have the privilege of picking-and-grinning during that time. My concert will be from 2 until 2:45.

The first concert will begin at 8 with various artists performing each hour. These will include The Whistle Stop Pickers, String Fever, Rangers, Suzanne Scholtz, Webster’s Wheel, Mutt Cooper, Fountain Gate Church Band, and myself.

Syrup Sopping began back in 1972. Although it has not always been called by that name, an event has taken place for 50 years this year, and this year the Syrup Sopping name has returned. I hope you will too. The event is located on Highway 14, in the heart of Loachapoka, five miles west of Auburn. I’ll be looking for you there!