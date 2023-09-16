Way back when I was a boy, we played football in my backyard with an old dried-up coconut.

Our coconut football was still encased in its oblong outer covering, so it actually looked like some kind of fossilized football. If you went deep and the QB threw you a bomb, you had better not let that coconut slip through your hands or it might crack your coconut…or at least bloody your nose!

Back in those days, televised football games were in their infancy. There may have been a few people who claimed to have E.S.P., but nobody had E.S.P.N., or had ever heard of such. The only television cable we had were the guide wires that held our antenna in place. If they ran to the ground, they could do some serious damage when you ran into them on a long pass or a bicycle!

We only picked up three channels off those old antennas, so we only had the opportunity to watch a few football games, in black-and-white, each weekend. There were a few college games on Saturdays, and a few NFL games on Sundays. Eventually, “Monday Night Football” with Howard Cosell and Dandy Don came along.

Fast forward a few years and cable television arrived. I first connected to cable in the early 80s. I think we only received about 30 channels, for the low, low price of $15 per month. That was only 50 cents per channel. Then came satellite television. I surfed that wave for several years. I eventually went back to cable, but cable had changed. Now, I’m receiving 2,398 channels and pay more for cable each month than I paid for my first car! My cable bill is as much as my electric bill, but then in all fairness, my grocery bill these days is about the same amount as my mortgage!

We now have more football games than we can possibly watch, or at least we did until this season. A couple of weeks ago, I tuned in to my first game of the season, but right about kickoff time my picture went blank. It seems that Mickey Mouse and Spectrum were not getting along. Thankfully, they have now come to terms, and everything is back in its rightful place.

There are certain things that simply aren’t done. The late singer/songwriter Jim Croce sang, “You don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit into the wind, you don’t pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger, and you don’t mess around with college football in the South.” Well, something close to that.

The younger generation has told me for some time I need to start streaming. So, guess what! I have now learned to ski, both on water and snow, surf, but not on water, and as of last week, I’ve learned to stream. That’s not done on water either! Something else that’s not done is to unplug college football broadcast right before the first kickoff.

There really are some things you simply don’t do, and not all of them are about football.