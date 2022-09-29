Bill King: You’ll stick a stick in your eye

Somewhere around 40 years ago, after a routine eye exam, my optometrist informed me that I had lattice degeneration. The only thing I knew called lattice was that crisscrossed-wooden stuff that people put up around their porch.

Lattice degeneration is an eye condition that causes a thinning of the retina. He warned me that I could possibly develop tears and even detachments one day because of this issue. After a while, I didn’t give it much thought, but then the gnats came swarming.

I hate gnats, don’t you? They are pesky little critters that fly in your face. Some of them are like kamikaze pilots bombing our eyes, ears and mouth. They won’t kill us, but they cause us to want to kill them.

I first noticed my problem at a Baptist church fellowship dinner. There was a good group there, including a squadron of gnats. I kept trying to swat them away from my face, but to no avail. Jean asked, “What are you doing?” I answered, “Those stinking gnats are driving me nuts.” She said, “I think you’ve already gone there, because I don’t see any gnats.”

The gnats went home with me and everywhere I went for the next few days. No one else seemed to see them, only me. Then one night, I began seeing flashes of light that no one else saw either. That’s when I remembered what my optometrist had told me all those years earlier. He said if I ever saw flashes of light, to get myself to a doctor ASAP.

My optometrist sent me straight to Montgomery to see an ophthalmologist. He dilated my eyes, looked in with that blinding light, rolled back on his stool, and said, “Oh my! We’ve got to get you to a retina specialist.” During my first vision check, the young lady asked, “What is the first line you can read on the chart?” I answered, “What chart?”

Over the next several weeks, I had five surgeries, which included repairing the retina and a hole in the macula. Eventually, I developed a cataract in that eye, so there was another surgery to replace the lens with an artificial one. Even after all that, my vision is not great, but if there really was an elephant in the room, at least I could see it. I can’t read the bottom lines on the eye chart, but I can see the chart now!

This week I had another scare. A huge limb had fallen in my backyard. After cutting it up with my handy-dandy chain saw, I removed my safety glasses and began loading the limbs in my wheelbarrow.

Even though I had seen those gnats, I didn’t see that little stick that was headed straight for my eye…my rebuilt eye, at that. The good news is that other than some pain and light sensitivity, there was no apparent damage.

We should guard our eyes and protect our vision. In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus warned about having a plank in our own eye, but seeing the speck in someone else’s. We must always be careful.