Column: The final quarter has finally arrived

This is especially exciting in a championship game. For those teams who are behind at the end of three, the four fingers in the air are a rallying cry. They are saying, “The fourth quarter belongs to us!” Those fingers say we have one more quarter to turn this thing around, and we can do it, so let’s go do it!

At the end of the fourth quarter, they will hold up one finger if they won...even if they’ve lost all their other games and are actually in fourth place, or even 45th place!

Back in January and February, we had no idea what was headed our way. Had we known at the end of December what 2020 was going to give us, we might not have turned over the calendar page. If we could have seen 2020 with 20/20 vision ahead of time, we might have rolled over and gone back to sleep, or we might have tried to roll 2019 over and use it again.

Of course, we all should know that is not possible. We can’t stop time, and we can’t go back. We were excited about beginning another new year. That was because we had no idea what was headed our way. Most of us would not think of playing on a train track if a train is coming.