Daniel: Kitten adoption special at LCHS

The Lee County Humane Society is having a kitten adoption special, which will continue until the end of July.
On Tuesday, July 14, 93 of our 118 available animals at LCHS were cats and kittens. We need to make room in our shelter and foster homes through adoptions.
For that reason, we have reduced our adoption fees to $10 for kittens 5 months of age and younger, with an additional $50 spay/neuter hold for those who still need to be spayed or neutered.
How to help LCHS this kitten season
Kittens are adorable and will entertain you endlessly with their silly kitty antics. Plus, you can experience the joy of watching them flourish and grow into adult cats. By adopting, you can help us to save the lives of more kittens in need.
If you can’t make the long-term commitment to adopting but would like to play and snuggle with a kitten (or a litter of kittens) for a couple of weeks, we need kitten fosters to take kittens in while they await their next round of vaccines.
Fosters also help us to save lives by making room in the shelter for new arrivals.
FIV positively adoptable
Of course, adult cats are also a fantastic addition to the family. Older cats are often calmer and more laidback than kittens and younger cats. Adopting an adult cat can also help us clear kennel space for new kitten intakes.
FIV-positive cats often spend longer in shelters due to adopters’ concerns about FIV transmission or health problems. By explaining what FIV is and debunking FIV myths, we hope to encourage potential adopters to consider FIV cats who may be the purrfect match!
FIV is a virus that infects domestic cats and wild cat species such as bobcats. Neither humans nor dogs can contract FIV. FIV impairs the immune system of affected cats, but proper care goes a long way toward keeping them healthy.
“Cats infected with FIV often live long, healthy lives,” Dr. Felicia Magnaterra, manager of the ASPCA Adoption Veterinarians, said in an ASPCA article featuring the adoption of an FIV-positive cat. “While these cats are considered immunocompromised — which can make them susceptible to secondary infections — they tend to do very well in a home setting, particularly if they are well-vaccinated and have routine veterinary check-ups.”
FIV itself isn’t highly transmissible, with the primary source of FIV infection originating from severe and deep bite wounds that result from fighting. The main risk factor for health issues in FIV-positive cats is the risk of secondary infections.
Protecting the health of FIV-positive cats
Cat owners can protect their FIV-positive cats from secondary infections through regular vaccinations and by keeping them away from other cats who may be sick, have unknown vaccine status or go outside regularly.
Owners of FIV-positive cats should also carefully wash their hands after petting unfamiliar cats. When these precautions are followed, FIV-positive cats typically live happy, healthy lives for many years!
LCHS resident Oliver is an amazing, cuddly cat who has FIV. Oliver is such a calm, affectionate kitty that he helps me in my role as volunteer coordinator when I demonstrate to new volunteers how to open and clean our cat kennels.
He’s always happy to have the extra attention and head scratches from me and new volunteers. I’m always happy to visit with him, too!
Many of the staff at LCHS have become attached to Oliver as well. Jacklyn Moore, who serves as the LCHS social media intern, said, “Oliver is a very special cat. He has the sweetest soul and gives the best snuggles!”
Moore went on to say,” Oliver is so appreciative for a 6-year-old cat and being in a shelter. I recommend him to anyone who wants to have the best pet. Oliver loves to be close to you and will make anyone’s day.” Oliver’s adoption fee is only $25.
For anyone interested in adopting, the first step is to fill out an adoption application through our website at leecountyhumane.org. Next, you may call the shelter at 334-821-3222 or email lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to set up an appointment to meet the animal you’re interested in adopting.
To ensure everyone’s health and safety, we are allowing one adopter in the building at a time, and we require that everyone wear a mask or face-covering in the building.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
