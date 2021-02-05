Daniel: Love Unleashed: Speed dating for shelter pets

At the Lee County Humane Society, we're happy to announce our first-ever speed dating event to match pets and adopters, Love Unleashed, which will occur on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
Adoption is a wonderful option for experiencing the joys of animal companionship and is even more meaningful because every adoption saves two lives. The adopted pet is given a happy future in a loving home, and an additional slot is opened up for the shelter to help another homeless pet.
With dozens of pets to choose from, it can be challenging to know where to start to find a furever friend. To make matters trickier, many pets, and dogs in particular, don't show their full personality when you see them through the door of their kennel.
Fortunately, shelter staff and volunteers spend considerable time getting to know all of our adoptable pets. With that knowledge, our staff guide adopters toward the pets that best fit what the adopter is looking for in personality and activity level.
During the Love Unleashed event, we will simplify the search process by matching each adopter with a couple of pets based on the adopters' lifestyle and the pets' personalities and needs.
If you'd like to participate in the event, the first step is to fill out an adoption application and complete our matchmaking survey. Our matchmakers will get to work reviewing your questionnaire responses and select pets that we believe would be the most compatible with your home and lifestyle.
Love Unleashed will be the first event of its kind at LCHS, and the benefits of pet matchmaking have been established by reputable organizations such as the ASPCA and Maddie's Fund.
The ASPCA found that when staff and volunteers help adopters make selections based on their needs, instead of adopters choosing what animals they'd like to meet based on first impressions, those adopters are more likely to find a compatible pet and experience increased satisfaction.
If you're not available to adopt over Valentine's Day weekend, another great way to meet adoptable dogs is by visiting our adoption events! Our next event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21st, at Petco in TigerTown. We will be bringing adoptable dogs to this event, and we hope to see you there.
Fosters needed for kitten and puppy season
Many people love animals but aren't currently able to make the long-term commitment to adopting due to work, travel and other constraints. In these cases, fostering is the perfect opportunity to make a huge difference in the lives of homeless pets in need and benefit from the companionship provided by a pet when your schedule allows you to do so.
With puppy and kitten season coming up, we need the help of Lee County residents who can open their hearts and homes to our shelter pets, even if it's just for a week or two.
The first step to becoming a foster is to complete our foster application at leecountyhumane.org/foster. Please wait 24 to 48 hours for us to approve your application or follow up if we need more information.
Once your application is approved, we'll send a confirmation email, after which you may email foster2@leecountyhumane.org to set up a time to meet and pick up available fosters.
To view the pets that are in the greatest need of foster care, please visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/pets-in-need-of-fostering and view our Trello Board.
Sporting clay shoot fundraiser
Lastly, we're happy to announce that we'll be holding a sporting clay shoot fundraiser on March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Auburn Oaks Farm.
For only $125, participants can take part in the 50-shot course, participate in our raffle and enjoy a delicious lunch provided by Moe's Barbecue. Auburn Oaks Farm also has guns and ammo available for rent to use at the event.
Lunch-only tickets cost only $40, while participation in the raffle will cost only $15. To purchase tickets or event T-shirts, please visit the shop page of our website at https://www.leecountyhumane.org/shop.
If you have any questions or would like to donate items toward the raffle prize, please email outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org. We hope to see you at our upcoming events, and as always, greatly appreciate everyone’s support.