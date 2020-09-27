Daniel: Need for adopters and fosters at LCHS

Until Sept. 30, all adult dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 60 days have an adoption fee of only $25, while those who have been here for a shorter time are $40. For unaltered dogs, there is an additional fee of $50.

Our “Empty the Shelter” adoption special will happen from Oct. 1 to the Oct. 4, with an adoption fee of only $25 for all altered animals, sponsored by the Bissell Foundation.

We are still operating on an appointment-only basis. Those interested in adopting will first need to fill out an adoption application on our website and wait 24 to 48 hours for the application to be approved.

Once you receive an email stating that the application is approved, you may email lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org or call the shelter at 334-821-3222 to set up an appointment to meet the pet of your choice.

A few of our wonderful pit bulls, senior dogs

Through these adoption specials, we hope to find loving homes for some of our long-term residents and those considered more difficult-to-adopt through no fault of their own.

For example, older dogs and pitbull mixes tend to spend a longer time in shelters, but one of these dogs may be the best fit for your lifestyle.