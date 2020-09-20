Daniel: New volunteer opportunities, outreach program at LCHS

Volunteers will also learn the loose-leash walking training that we use to train our dogs to walk well on a leash.

Pet Owner Outreach Program

We're also happy to announce a pet owner outreach program headed up by a team of experienced volunteers and me. To speak with our volunteer team, please email pethelp@leecountyhumane.org.

Through this program, we hope to reach pet owners who are experiencing pet problems early on and before the issues become so severe that the pet owner faces the choice to surrender their animal to a shelter.

Ideally, we would like to help pets stay with their families, but we can also help with alternate rehoming options that are less stressful to the animal than entering a shelter. It also benefits us to hear from pet owners so that we can continue developing resources to help people with the most common problems in our local area.

A 2015 study titled "Goodbye to a Good Friend: An Exploration of the Re-Homing of Cats and Dogs in the U.S." examined why pet owners rehome their animals, both directly into new homes and through surrendering them to shelters. Pet behavioral issues like aggression or destructive chewing/scratching are among the most common reasons cited for relinquishing an animal to a shelter.